On October 10, Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe honored the winners of the “WHS Startup Track” at the World Health Summit. The WHS Startup Track recognizes outstanding ideas from young companies to improve global healthcare.

At the same time as the World Health Summit, the Federal Ministry of Health is organizing a global expert network meeting on the topic of antibiotic resistance as a follow-up to the German G7 presidency on October 10th and 11th, 2016. At this meeting, experts from science, human and veterinary medicine, the pharmaceutical industry and authorities will discuss incentive mechanisms for research and development of new antibiotics, the use of antibiotics at the interface between human and veterinary medicine and the development of a list of problem germs by the WHO argue. The results of the expert network meeting will be presented and evaluated in a panel discussion as part of the World Health Summit on October 11th.

In 2015, the year of the German G7 presidency, the federal government put the topic of global health policy on the agenda. This commitment is to be continued during the German G20 Presidency next year.