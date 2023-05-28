She loved ginger tea. Until a blood test showed her liver values

During a routine check, a woman’s miserable liver values ​​are noticed. Your cancer medication could be the cause. Or her new favorite drink?

The woman actually only came to the University Hospital in Grenoble for a check-up. But what the doctors found in her blood was worrying: catastrophic liver values. Above all, the massively increased level of a certain enzyme indicated that some of the liver cells were beginning to dissolve.

It was not unusual that the patient had apparently not noticed anything: Liver damage is often discovered late because the liver tissue is not criss-crossed by pain-conducting nerves.