Outstanding service provider of Data Fabric solution! Aloudata Releases Data Governance Solution-Qianlong.com China Capital Network

Source Title: Outstanding Service Provider of Data Fabric Solutions! Aloudata Releases Data Governance Solution

From May 18th to 19th, the “8th Asia-Pacific Banking Digital Innovation Summit” and the Huaying Award Ceremony kicked off in Shanghai. The theme of the summit is “Double Driven by Data & Technology for High-Quality Development of Banks”, and 30+ leading figures in the financial industry were specially invited to make an appearance, and more than 300 outstanding bank representatives gathered together. Aloudata won the “Huaying Award-Outstanding Service Provider of Data Fabric Solutions in the Financial Industry” for its leading technical strength in the financial technology field. Aloudata Co-Founder & CTO Zhou Quan was invited to share the theme “Data Fabric Best Practices: Based on Operator-level Bloodlines” Enabling Active Data Governance”. The “Asia-Pacific Banking Digital Innovation Summit” has been held for eight consecutive years and is one of the most active and influential events in the financial industry. The theme of the “BDI Huaying Award Selection” initiated by the organizing committee for the banking industry includes dimensions such as technical strength, innovative application, and industry influence. Etc. link layer by layer screening. This award is the unanimous recognition of financial customers for Aloudata Data Fabric solutions and technical strength; Aloudata co-founder & CTO Zhou Quan, in his keynote speech, deeply expounded Aloudata’s unique insights on future-oriented top technology trends such as Data Fabric and active data governance , triggering heated discussions on the spot. Figure: Representatives of several leading financial institutions stopped at the booth of Aloudata to understand the details of the program Active metadata: the key capability of Data Fabric implementation As an emerging hot topic, Data Fabric has attracted much attention since its birth. In 2022, among the top strategic technology trends released by the world-renowned consulting firm Gartner, Data Fabric (data weaving) was selected as a key technology trend in the subject of engineering trust. It was not only mentioned first, but even defined as a “future-oriented data management architecture”. Thought”. In recent years, behind the pursuit of technological breakthroughs and growth by pioneering enterprises, the Data Fabric concept based on technologies such as active metadata, knowledge graphs, data virtualization, and AI has become the best solution to deal with the diversification of data types and the surge in data volume. Zhou Quan, co-founder & CTO of Aloudata, said in his speech that the core point of Data Fabric is to achieve more active, intelligent, and continuous data governance through upgrading the data management model, and active metadata is the basis for realizing intelligent data Key capabilities of Data Fabric. Gartner believes that future data management is like a “car with self-driving capabilities”. Data management strategies run automatically under human supervision. However, the effectiveness of data management strategies depends largely on the quality of active metadata construction— —It can be seen that active metadata is an important cornerstone for enterprises to implement Data Fabric and active data governance. So what is active metadata? Zhou Quan explained: -First of all, active metadata emphasizes a deeper and more continuous understanding of data. In the past, when we managed metadata, we collected metadata and presented it more, but active metadata emphasizes our continuous efforts on metadata Analysis and understanding is not only to understand the general information such as the schema of the data and output time, but also to understand the processing caliber behind the data, the business subject, the aggregation granularity, and how to use it correctly; -Secondly, active metadata emphasizes more active metadata services. The ‘activeness’ of active metadata is that when users encounter data usage and management problems, the platform no longer passively waits for users to go to the data directory to retrieve information, but actively provides design suggestions , or an instruction that can be executed by the system; -Finally, active metadata puts more emphasis on active integration with data tools, providing users with complete metadata context and intelligent suggestions in all aspects of data production, consumption and collaboration, so as to implement more active data management strategies. Operator-level blood relationship: support for deeper data understanding The reason why Aloudata can become a leading provider of Data Fabric solutions in China lies in its unique key technology – operator-level blood relationship, which can realize the fine description of the caliber of global data fields and support enterprises to build a “accurate, comprehensive, Semantic metadata knowledge map”, greatly improving the efficiency of data management. See also Bonus TV: over 232 thousand requests from 23 August to today Compared with column blood relationship and table blood relationship, operator-level blood relationship has the following advantages: -Field caliber at a glance:Without the need to manually analyze the SQL code layer by layer, the operator-level lineage can automatically and accurately extract the processing caliber between two fields, making the field caliber clear at a glance; – Finely describe dependencies:Operator-level lineage can finely describe the dependencies between fields. Whether it is an upstream library, table, column, schema change or processing caliber change, the change impact can be evaluated at the row level, thereby greatly reducing the change impact assessment surface; – Visualization of end-to-end column-level dependencies:Up to the source of the business system, down to every indicator and chart of BI and AI tools, the operator-level lineage can more finely describe each data link and achieve more fine-grained data governance. Figure: Operator-level lineage makes complex data links fully visible At present, the Aloudata operator-level lineage has been rigorously verified by many leading financial institutions, and can achieve an SQL parsing accuracy rate of over 99%, supporting most mainstream SQL dialects (Gauss, Hive, Spark, Presto, Oracle), And the expansion of the SQL dialect can be completed within one week, so that the complex data links can be fully realized, and the data management can be more refined, more active, and more intelligent. Based on active metadata: Aloudata builds a full-link data governance solution Since 2019, the founding team of Aloudata has been promoting global data governance in Ant Group with the working concept of “governing data with data”. In terms of volume, automation and intelligence have been realized in areas such as security compliance governance, storage cost governance, and data quality governance. After the establishment of Aloudata in May 2021, the Aloudata team officially launched the BigMeta active data governance platform based on the industry’s advanced Data Fabric architecture concept and based on the unique operator-level data blood relationship technology. BigMeta can provide enterprises with a comprehensive, precise, accurate and real-time metadata base under the data ecosystem with explosive growth in complexity, and based on enterprise data asset inventory, active model governance, data observability, security compliance governance, etc. Scenarios, build full-link products & scenario solutions: ·Automatic inventory of global data, clearing millions of data assets within 1 day BigMeta can quickly clarify the caliber of global indicators, clear the master data model, and accurately identify privacy-sensitive data (accuracy >95%) from the complicated data network. At the same time, it can also classify and mark global data assets in real time, and then implement Classified and hierarchical data asset management strategies. ·Real-time online modeling assistant, 10 times the efficiency of model development BigMeta can automatically identify duplicate data assets, proactively discover data link problems, provide high-confidence SQL writing suggestions during model development, accurately analyze the impact of model changes before model changes, and truly quantify model benefits after the model goes online. ·Accurate attribution of abnormal data, complete root cause location within 5 minutes In addition to data quality monitoring, BigMeta makes data links observable, automatically scans data assets, collects statistical data, and monitors changes in these statistical data. Once an abnormality occurs, BigMeta can trace all historical changes of the entire link based on the operator-level lineage, and complete the root cause location of the data abnormality in minutes. ·Real-time tracking of privacy-sensitive data, second-level awareness of data usage compliance risks BigMeta can track the application, transfer, and export events of privacy-sensitive data in real time, and based on the user privacy authorization agreement and application scenario identification, it can complete accurate judgment and active warning of data application privacy compliance risks in seconds, preventing risks before they happen. Figure: Aloudata Data Fabric solution implemented in a leading insurance company At present, Aloudata has provided Data Fabric solutions for many leading financial institutions, and has completed field verification in extremely complex data environments. In the future, Aloudata will continue to be committed to providing customers with the most advanced technologies and products in the industry, eliminating the most difficult technical bottlenecks in data governance, and helping enterprises achieve a hundred-fold improvement in data management efficiency.

From May 18th to 19th, the “8th Asia-Pacific Banking Digital Innovation Summit” and the Huaying Award Ceremony kicked off in Shanghai. The theme of the summit is “Double Driven by Data & Technology for High-Quality Development of Banks”, and 30+ leading figures in the financial industry were specially invited to make an appearance, and more than 300 outstanding bank representatives gathered together. Aloudata won the “Huaying Award-Outstanding Service Provider of Data Fabric Solutions in the Financial Industry” for its leading technical strength in the financial technology field. Aloudata Co-Founder & CTO Zhou Quan was invited to share the theme “Data Fabric Best Practices: Based on Operator-level Bloodlines” Enabling Active Data Governance.

The “Asia-Pacific Banking Digital Innovation Summit” has been held for eight consecutive years and is one of the most active and influential events in the financial industry. The theme of the “BDI Huaying Award Selection” initiated by the organizing committee for the banking industry includes dimensions such as technical strength, innovative application, and industry influence. Etc. link layer by layer screening. This award is the unanimous recognition of financial customers for Aloudata Data Fabric solutions and technical strength; Aloudata co-founder & CTO Zhou Quan, in his keynote speech, deeply expounded Aloudata’s unique insights on future-oriented top technology trends such as Data Fabric and active data governance , triggering heated discussions on the spot.

Figure: Representatives of several leading financial institutions stopped at the booth of Aloudata to understand the details of the program

Active metadata: the key capability of Data Fabric implementation

As an emerging hot topic, Data Fabric has attracted much attention since its birth. In 2022, among the top strategic technology trends released by the world-renowned consulting firm Gartner, Data Fabric (data weaving) was selected as a key technology trend in the subject of engineering trust. It was not only mentioned first, but even defined as a “future-oriented data management architecture”. Thought”. In recent years, behind the pursuit of technological breakthroughs and growth by pioneering enterprises, the Data Fabric concept based on technologies such as active metadata, knowledge graphs, data virtualization, and AI has become the best solution to deal with the diversification of data types and the surge in data volume.

Zhou Quan, co-founder & CTO of Aloudata, said in his speech that the core point of Data Fabric is to achieve more active, intelligent, and continuous data governance through upgrading the data management model, and active metadata is the basis for realizing intelligent data Key capabilities of Data Fabric. Gartner believes that future data management is like a “car with self-driving capabilities”. Data management strategies run automatically under human supervision. However, the effectiveness of data management strategies depends largely on the quality of active metadata construction— —It can be seen that active metadata is an important cornerstone for enterprises to implement Data Fabric and active data governance.

So what is active metadata? Zhou Quan explained:

-First of all, active metadata emphasizes a deeper and more continuous understanding of data. In the past, when we managed metadata, we collected metadata and presented it more, but active metadata emphasizes our continuous efforts on metadata Analysis and understanding is not only to understand the general information such as the schema of the data and output time, but also to understand the processing caliber behind the data, the business subject, the aggregation granularity, and how to use it correctly;

-Secondly, active metadata emphasizes more active metadata services. The ‘activeness’ of active metadata is that when users encounter data usage and management problems, the platform no longer passively waits for users to go to the data directory to retrieve information, but actively provides design suggestions , or an instruction that can be executed by the system;

-Finally, active metadata puts more emphasis on active integration with data tools, providing users with complete metadata context and intelligent suggestions in all aspects of data production, consumption and collaboration, so as to implement more active data management strategies.

Operator-level blood relationship: support for deeper data understanding

The reason why Aloudata can become a leading provider of Data Fabric solutions in China lies in its unique key technology – operator-level blood relationship, which can realize the fine description of the caliber of global data fields and support enterprises to build a “accurate, comprehensive, Semantic metadata knowledge map”, greatly improving the efficiency of data management.

Compared with column blood relationship and table blood relationship, operator-level blood relationship has the following advantages:

-Field caliber at a glance:Without the need to manually analyze the SQL code layer by layer, the operator-level lineage can automatically and accurately extract the processing caliber between two fields, making the field caliber clear at a glance;

-Finely describe dependencies:Operator-level lineage can finely describe the dependencies between fields. Whether it is an upstream library, table, column, schema change or processing caliber change, the change impact can be evaluated at the row level, thereby greatly reducing the change impact assessment surface;

– End-to-end column-level dependency visualization:Up to the source of the business system, down to every indicator and chart of BI and AI tools, the operator-level lineage can more finely describe each data link and achieve more fine-grained data governance.

Figure: Operator-level lineage makes complex data links fully visible

At present, the Aloudata operator-level lineage has been rigorously verified by many leading financial institutions, and can achieve an SQL parsing accuracy rate of over 99%, supporting most mainstream SQL dialects (Gauss, Hive, Spark, Presto, Oracle), And the expansion of the SQL dialect can be completed within one week, so that the complex data links can be fully realized, and the data management can be more refined, more active, and more intelligent.

Based on active metadata: Aloudata builds a full-link data governance solution

Since 2019, the founding team of Aloudata has been promoting global data governance in Ant Group with the working concept of “governing data with data”. In terms of volume, automation and intelligence have been realized in areas such as security compliance governance, storage cost governance, and data quality governance. After the establishment of Aloudata in May 2021, the Aloudata team officially launched the BigMeta active data governance platform based on the industry’s advanced Data Fabric architecture concept and based on the unique operator-level data blood relationship technology. BigMeta can provide enterprises with a comprehensive, precise, accurate and real-time metadata base under the data ecosystem with explosive growth in complexity, and based on enterprise data asset inventory, active model governance, data observability, security compliance governance Scenarios, build full-link products & scenario solutions:

·Automatic inventory of global data, clearing millions of data assets within 1 day

BigMeta can quickly clarify the caliber of global indicators, clear the master data model, and accurately identify privacy-sensitive data (accuracy >95%) from the complicated data network. At the same time, it can also classify and mark global data assets in real time, and then implement Classified and hierarchical data asset management strategies.

·Real-time online modeling assistant, 10 times the efficiency of model development

BigMeta can automatically identify duplicate data assets, proactively discover data link problems, provide high-confidence SQL writing suggestions during model development, accurately analyze the impact of model changes before model changes, and truly quantify model benefits after the model goes online.

·Accurate attribution of abnormal data, complete root cause location within 5 minutes

In addition to data quality monitoring, BigMeta makes data links observable, automatically scans data assets, collects statistical data, and monitors changes in these statistical data. Once an abnormality occurs, BigMeta can trace all historical changes of the entire link based on the operator-level lineage, and complete the root cause location of the data abnormality in minutes.

·Real-time tracking of privacy-sensitive data, second-level awareness of data usage compliance risks

BigMeta can track the application, transfer, and export events of privacy-sensitive data in real time, and based on the user privacy authorization agreement and application scenario identification, it can complete accurate judgment and active warning of data application privacy compliance risks in seconds, preventing risks before they happen.

Figure: Aloudata Data Fabric solution implemented in a leading insurance company

At present, Aloudata has provided Data Fabric solutions for many leading financial institutions, and has completed field verification in extremely complex data environments. In the future, Aloudata will continue to be committed to providing customers with the most advanced technologies and products in the industry, eliminating the most difficult technical bottlenecks in data governance, and helping enterprises achieve a hundred-fold improvement in data management efficiency.