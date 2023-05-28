Home » Usa, agreement in principle between the White House and the Republican speaker McCarthy to avoid the default of Washington from June 5th
Escaped danger. After a marathon of talks, negotiations and even dawn bike rides, Republicans and Democrats have struck a deal that will avoid the former default in US history. Feared in recent days by the president himself Joe Biden. The agreement in principle was reached by telephone between the president and the speaker of the Chamber Kevin McCarthy and will have to be put to a vote on Wednesday to be approved before June 5, a crucial date, according to the Treasury secretary Janet Yellenafter which the United States will no longer be able to pay its bills.

“After weeks of negotiations, we have reached an agreement in principle. We still have a lot of work to do, but I believe this is an agreement in principle worthy of the American people,” McCarthy said during a brief meeting with reporters. “The deal protects mine priority and my legislative achievements and the Democrats in Congress,” Biden said in a statement. It represents a compromise, which means that not everyone gets what they want. This is the responsibility of governing”.

Congressional approval of the plan before June 5 is not guaranteed, especially in the House where Republicans have a slim majority. But the compromise has the blessings of Biden and McCarthy, and is the only chance to break the fiscal stalemate that has gripped Washington and the United States for weeks with the threat of an economic crisis of global dimensions. The details of the agreement have not yet been revealed, however in recent days the most difficult knot to untie had seemed to be that of the requirements for access to welfare which Republicans say are too generous. For McCarthy this is a “red line” for any agreement on the debt ceiling but the American president has always been adamant on this issue, that of benefiting the most needy people is the flagship of his agenda. “I don’t bow to anyone,” the president said about the requests of the Grand Old Party.

