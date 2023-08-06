Home » Shooting in Tel Aviv, the Israeli policeman injured in an attack dies. Killed the assailant
Shooting in Tel Aviv, the Israeli policeman injured in an attack dies. Killed the assailant

Shooting in Tel Aviv, the Israeli policeman injured in an attack dies. Killed the assailant

The Israeli municipal guard agent injured in an attack in Tel Aviv on Saturday 5 August died together with two other people. According to a first reconstruction provided by local media, a man would have aroused the suspicions of two officers, whose calls to stop would not have been heeded. Once they got off their motorcycles, the assailant allegedly grabbed the gun he was carrying and fired at one of the two policemen. The officer’s colleague on the ground would then pursue the assailant and kill him in an exchange of fire. The incident took place around 18.25 in the central street of Nahalat Benyamin. Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, who arrived at the scene, said the assailant was a 27-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin area who, in a letter, expressed a desire to become a martyr. The wounded civil guard was rushed to the Ichilov hospital. While the security forces are combing the area in search of accomplices and to better reconstruct the incident, Israeli police spokesman Ely Levi Levi confirmed that the demonstration scheduled for tonight against Netanyahu’s judicial reform will not be suspended: participants must remain very alert and report any suspicious person or object.

