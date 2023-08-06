Assets, Fratoianni’s agenda passes: government mess

Property tax, government ok on Fratoianni’s agenda

Mess of the majority in the House. An agenda presented by Nicola Fratoianni (Italian Left) passed in the Chamber commits the government to evaluate the opportunity to introduce a “next generation tax, which would affect the assets of natural persons only if they exceed five hundred thousand euros”. The text obtained the favorable opinion of the government which requested a reformulation and was therefore adopted by the Chamber of Deputies without being put to the vote. The funds – we read – are used “to find resources to combat early school leaving”.

READ ALSO: Minimum wage, yes to the suspension. The fury of Schlein and Conte: “Shame”

“The introduction of the next generation tax – reads the text of the odg – would affect people’s assets

Meloni sees group leaders: point on the main dossiers and maneuver

A working lunch to take stock of the main dossiers a few days before the summer break and also on what will have to be faced in the recovery, starting with the manoeuvre. Giorgia Meloni, according to what is learned, saw the majority group leaders together with the two deputy prime ministers, Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani.

physical only if higher than five hundred thousand euros, obtained considering the total, in Italy and abroad, of real estate properties (evaluated on the basis of cadastral values, not those – much higher – on the market), financial investments, bank balances and luxury movable assets and, at the same time, the elimination of any further form of taxation of these assets (Imu, taxes on current accounts and securities deposits, stamp duties) would lead to an estimated revenue of ten billion euros “.

The government is therefore committed to evaluating the opportunity – foresees the new reformulation of the text – to “find resources to combat implicit and explicit early school leaving to adopt, in the next useful measure, a next generation tax to ensure that all children and young people residing in Italy can be educated, from nursery school to university, in a completely free”. During the opinion on the document, the government representative asked Nicola Fratoianni, who accepted, to insert the formula “to evaluate the opportunity of…” with respect to the commitment initially proposed by the presenter of the deed. The agenda, therefore, was accepted.

Palazzo Chigi: “There will be no property”

As requested by the agenda presented by the Hon. Fratoianni, who commits the government to “evaluate the possibility of introducing a next generation tax”, a sort of new tax patrimonialthe government it quickly evaluated the proposal and just as quickly concluded that it does not intend to implement it. Sources from Palazzo Chigi report it.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

