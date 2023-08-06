Serbia’s young handball players lost to Croatia | Sport

The women’s cadet national team of Serbia experienced its second defeat at the European Championship in Montenegro against the selection of Croatia with a score of 30:20 (13:8).

The young national team of Serbia lost to Croatia with a score of 30:20, and among the players selected by coach Zoran Barbulović, the most notable is Sara Radović, who scored seven goals, while Sabina Šerifi and Milica Momčilović scored three goals each. In the first part of the first half, the Serbian selection controlled the game and mostly had an advantage of one or two goals. However, in the second half, Croatia first equalized and soon took the lead.

The coach of Serbia, Zoran Barbulović, analyzed the game of his team after the end of the match. “We opened the match wonderfully, in the first 15 minutes we were the better opponent, we managed to disrupt Croatia’s defense with an aggressive defense and a combined 6:0 and kept the score until 5:3, after which the fall followed. The quality of the opponent then came to the fore, and we were behind until the end of the match. We tried to come back in the second half, but we didn’t have the strength for that, and towards the end we wanted to preserve the strength and freshness of the players, so we combined more,” said the selector, as reported by the Association’s website.

Then the selector looked back on the duel with Sweden. “We have a free day coming up, which we will use to prepare for Sweden. The results in our group are somewhat in our hands and give us reason to hope that in the event of a triumph, we can also find ourselves in second place in the group if we win by more than four points. However, Sweden has shown today that it is one of the superpowers. They were losing to Switzerland at some point and with nine points, in the end they completely turned the match around and triumphed” – concluded the coach.

The Serbian women will play the last match within group B on Sunday against the Swedish team, which defeated Switzerland 31:30 today. In the first round of the European Championship, Serbian women’s handball players lost to Switzerland 21:23, and it was the first match of this team at an international competition, while on the other hand, Croatia beat Sweden by eight goals. These are handball players born in 2006 and younger.

