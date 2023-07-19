Sicily, Asp of Agrigento recruits 100 Italian-Argentine doctors – Health

The initiative of the commissioner of the Asp of Agrigento Mario Zappia, who announced the recruitment of a hundred Argentine doctors, of Italian origin, interested in coming to work, is part of the need to somehow make up for the lack of doctors in public hospitals in Sicily. The operation is in the pipeline, and Zappia has communicated it to the mayors of the 5 municipalities in the province where hospitals are located: Agrigento, Canicattì, Licata, Ribera and Sciacca. Mayors who have been asked to facilitate the bureaucratic processes for the acquisition of residence records and the search for suitable homes for hosting medical personnel from South America.





The entry into service of this health personnel, recruited through a company providing temporary work, will be fixed-term.





“Doctors – said Zappia – are not lacking only in the province of Agrigento but throughout Italy. This is why, on a daily basis, we are committed to seeking every possible solution to enhance staffing, considering every effort to increase the number of professionals as a priority We have faith in the fact – concluded the ASP commissioner – that today’s choice, that of resorting to a large contingent of Italian-Argentine doctors, can represent a significant turning point”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

