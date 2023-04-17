Home » Sickness benefit 2023: what it is and when it is due
Sickness benefit is recognized to workers who are faced with a morbid event that causes their temporary incapacity to work. Let’s see in detail when it is possible to benefit from the contribution and what the amounts paid are.

L’sick pay it is a particular measure aimed at subjects who due to health problems yes temporarily abstain from carrying out the work activity.

Let’s see in the following article when it is due and how it works.

Sickness benefit 2023: beneficiaries and amounts

money-notepad-and-calculator-on-the-table

L’sick pay is a contribution recognized in the paycheck to workers who suffer a morbid event which determines thetemporary inability to work. The indemnity is recognized for a maximum of 180 days in each calendar year for:

  • permanent workers in industry;
  • permanent agricultural workers;
  • the apprentices;
  • suspended workers.

Amounts

As for the amounts, in 2023 sick pay amounts to:

  • al 50% of salary daily average for the first 20 days of illness;
  • al 66,6% for the following days of the illness or in cases of relapse.

All beneficiaries

L’sick pay is recognized in the following categories of workers:

  • industrial workers;
  • workers and employees in the tertiary/service sector;
  • agricultural workers;
  • apprentices;
  • unemployed;
  • workers suspended from work;
  • entertainment workers;
  • maritime workers;
  • workers enrolled in the separate management (art. 2 paragraph 26 of law 335/95).

The allowance it’s not up toInstead:

  • to family collaborators (COLF and carers);
  • to employees of industry;
  • to executives;
  • to the goalkeepers.
How to claim compensation

In order to be entitled to sick pay, the worker, regardless of the category he belongs to, must be issued with the illness certificate by the attending physician, who will send it electronically to INPS.

