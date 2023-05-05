Singapore, this is how cancer escapes the immune system

A step forward that opens the door to the development of new strategies for the treatment of tumors and the cure of even the most lethal ones, say the researchers

Researchers have seen that a substantial portion of CD8+ cells, a key component of the immune system that seeks out and kills abnormal cells such as cancer cells, were “depleted” and unable to fulfill their protective role. This occurs when immune cells have been repeatedly exposed to cancer and have been unable to clear it. The discovery opens the door to the development of new strategies for cancer treatment and to the cure of even the deadliest ones, say the researchers.