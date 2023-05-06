Sixteen year old kidnapped and raped on the minicar, manhunt in Latina Scalo in the area of ​​the former sugar factory

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

It’s a manhunt Latina Stopover. From Wednesday morning to dawn, when the sixteen year old who had been kidnapped the night before was found, the police have been scanning the whole area around the station of the Pontine capital to catch the rapist. It is a shocking story that the sixteen-year-old has suffered: she was attacked with her boyfriend, kidnapped, kidnapped for one night, abused of her. For this reason the investigators of the Mobile Squad of the Latina Police Headquarters are in a hurry and do not reveal any details about this affair.

What we know

The first thing to say is that both the girl and the boy who was with her were discharged from the Santa Maria Goretti hospital and returned home. They are both, understandably, shocked and the families have put up a wall around them. The community of Latina Scalo, the neighborhood of 20,000 inhabitants between Latina and the Lepini Mountains, was shocked by the news and everyone is wondering how it could have happened. As for the investigation, the rapist could be a homeless person from Eastern Europe. There is also insistent talk of a photographic identification, but the Police Headquarters does not confirm the news.

The place where the attack took place and where the girl was found at dawn on Thursday are also not confirmed. But many clues lead to the area of ​​the former sugar factory, the large industrial complex that became an intermodal center owned by the municipality at the end of the last century and then remained in total abandonment after the bankruptcy of the management company. That’s where it would have taken place violence (after the kids were in a minicar) in one of the sheds not far from the railway and the Latina railway station.

The investigations

The investigators of the Mobile, led by the deputy commissioner Mattia Falso are mobilized in force. They searched the area meter by meter last night. Then at dawn they managed to locate the girl, reach her and take her to the hospital. Now they hope to complete the job and bring the kidnapper to justice. In the meantime, the Latina prosecutor has opened an investigation.

