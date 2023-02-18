What skincare products are great for getting flawless skin? You can find out in this article.

Skin care is essential to maintain a healthy and radiant beauty. However, given the wide variety of products available on the market, choosing the right ones is a real challenge.

In this guide we will help you understand which skincare products are best suited to your needsregardless of skin type. Find out how to take care of your skin in the best possible way!

How to do good skincare

Our skin holds our entire body together, which is why it’s the largest organ we have. It protects us from external influences such as the sun’s rays, pollutants and even dry air, so it has to function at its best every day.

Here because you shouldn’t neglect your skin care: Instead of just slathering a generic cream on your face to prevent pimples or wrinkles, you should know your skin type and use appropriate cleaning and care products.

To better understand the substances it contains, it is also necessary to be able to distinguish the active ingredients and classify them correctly. What do they mean substances in skincare products? Which are the most suitable for you? At what times of the day should they be used?

The steps for a perfect beauty routine

Facial care is all about taking the right steps and using the right products both in the morning and in the evening.

Morning skincare

Step 1 is cleanse the skin with a specific product. The skin is an excretory organ, sweat, sebum and fine dust accumulate on the skin of the face during the day. The cleansing ensures that all of this is removed, to prepare the skin for the cream. The latter cannot penetrate dirty skin;

with a specific product. The skin is an excretory organ, sweat, sebum and fine dust accumulate on the skin of the face during the day. The cleansing ensures that all of this is removed, to prepare the skin for the cream. The latter cannot penetrate dirty skin; The second step is to use a tonic or a moisturizing gel, so that the following cream can be absorbed better. This product is used to neutralize the PH value of the skin, to strengthen and hydrate it;

or a moisturizing gel, so that the following cream can be absorbed better. This product is used to neutralize the PH value of the skin, to strengthen and hydrate it; The third step is to use the day cream . It is important to apply the cream to the skin while it is still damp, so that it is absorbed better;

. It is important to apply the cream to the skin while it is still damp, so that it is absorbed better; The fourth step is optional and concerns the application of a eye contour. This product is gently tapped with the finger to stimulate blood circulation and to better absorb the active ingredients.

Evening skincare

First step: remove make-up with a cleansing milk or micellar water . This is a fundamental step. In order for the skin to rest from daytime stress, all traces of make-up must be eliminated;

. This is a fundamental step. In order for the skin to rest from daytime stress, all traces of make-up must be eliminated; Second step, use a energizing tonic to strengthen the skin and prepare it for moisturizer;

to strengthen the skin and prepare it for moisturizer; Third step: use a night cream, suitable for your skin and, if you prefer, anti-wrinkle. You don’t need to put a lot of it, but you need to spread it well, even on the neck, and let it be absorbed deeply.

suitable for your skin and, if you prefer, anti-wrinkle. You don’t need to put a lot of it, but you need to spread it well, even on the neck, and let it be absorbed deeply. The fourth step, optional, is to apply a eye contour which can reduce bags and dark circles.

Essential products for skincare

The skin should be cared for and treated according to its type: sensitive, oily, dry, mixed. Recognizing the different skin types is important for skin care and for assessing risk factors such as dangerous UV rays or cold.

Dry skin

She is always tense, reddens easily, flakes and itches, her water balance is disturbed. To take care of it, it is important to replace the missing moisture. Emulsions containing vegetable oils such as evening primrose oil, aloe vera, avocado or jojoba oil compensate for the lack of fat and moisture.

Creams containing olive or argan oil are also excellent.

Oily skin

In this case, the fat balance is out of balance. The sebaceous glands produce an excess of lipids and this makes the skin appear oily and shiny.

The right care consists of using a soap or a special cleaner, for oily skin, warm water and a soft cloth. You should use active ingredients such as healing clay and zinc, which are contained in many products for oily skin. Alternatively, there are also numerous masks that cleanse and moisturize the skin at the same time.

Combination skin

In this skin type, there are dry areas and oily areas, which are located next to each other. The dry areas are on the cheeks, the oily areas are mostly on the nose, forehead and chin, the so-called T-zone. This is also where pimples and blackheads form.

This is the hardest skin to treat. It is important to use non-alcoholic products whenever possible and special products for combination skin that counteract inflammation on oily areas.

Use a clarifying facial toner and a moisturizing gel.

Sensitive skin

This is skin that is easily irritated, due to allergic reactions and inflammation. In this case, it is absolutely necessary to avoid irritating care and cleaning products.

Alcohol and essential oils, which can have an allergenic effect, are taboo. Excellent antiseptic and soothing products, such as Calendula and Aloe vera. Natural cosmetics are ideal for sensitive skin, as they hydrate it without weighing it down.

Unfortunately, over time the skin loses its ability to regenerate and its elasticity. Unfortunately these processes cannot be stopped, but you can influence them with your daily skincare and staying away from alcohol and nicotine.