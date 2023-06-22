Skipped services due to Covid, 90% recovered in the Vda – Medicine

(ANSA) – AOSTA, JUNE 22 – In the Aosta Valley in 2022, 90% of the total services missed due to the Covid-19 pandemic were recovered. The national figure stops at 65%. This is revealed by a study conducted by the Gimbe Foundation.
Specifically: the percentage of recovery of planned surgical admissions is equal to 25% (data from Italy 66%); the recovery rate of cancer screening invitations is 100% (82%); cancer screening recovery rate is 89% (67%); the percentage of recovery of outpatient services is equal to 100% (57%); the percentage of clients from accredited private structures is equal to 6% (29%). (HANDLE).
