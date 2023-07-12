Sky – Inter, here is the second offer for Lukaku: the figures. Chelsea response in the next few hours

Inter presented the long-awaited second offer to Chelsea for the permanent purchase of Romelu Lukaku

Inter presented the long-awaited second offer to Chelsea for the permanent purchase of Romelu Lukaku. This was reported by Sky Sport, according to which the nerazzurri have submitted to the Blues a proposal of 30 million euros plus bonuses. The response from the English club is expected in the next few hours.

From Viale della Liberazione they hope that this latest offer will be enough to win Chelsea’s yes and bring Lukaku back to Milan. At the same time, Inter expects Lukaku to be able to keep faith with the agreement signed with the club, which is essential for the success of the deal.

Otherwise, even Juventus, should they sell Vlahovic, could think about the Belgian striker.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

