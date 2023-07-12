Home » Sky – Inter, here is the second offer for Lukaku: the figures. Chelsea response in the next few hours
Health

Sky – Inter, here is the second offer for Lukaku: the figures. Chelsea response in the next few hours

by admin
Sky – Inter, here is the second offer for Lukaku: the figures. Chelsea response in the next few hours

Inter presented the long-awaited second offer to Chelsea for the permanent purchase of Romelu Lukaku

Inter presented the long-awaited second offer to Chelsea for the permanent purchase of Romelu Lukaku. This was reported by Sky Sport, according to which the nerazzurri have submitted to the Blues a proposal of 30 million euros plus bonuses. The response from the English club is expected in the next few hours.

From Viale della Liberazione they hope that this latest offer will be enough to win Chelsea’s yes and bring Lukaku back to Milan. At the same time, Inter expects Lukaku to be able to keep faith with the agreement signed with the club, which is essential for the success of the deal.

Otherwise, even Juventus, should they sell Vlahovic, could think about the Belgian striker.

See also  Lollobrigida, the League distances itself on "ethnic replacement". Hundred: «Really bad words»

You may also like

Fibromyalgia, what it is, how it is treated...

Multiple sclerosis, 10 million for personalized therapies

The Foods to Avoid for a Perfect Night’s...

Mosca Srl in Liquidation / Ministry of Health

The Impact of Menstrual Symptoms on School Attendance:...

Blood donation, teenagers hold back for fear of...

The runner in my rear view mirror who...

Plants as Powerful Skin Elixirs: Discover Their Benefits...

Mosca Srl in Liquidation / Ministry of Health

Overcoming Loneliness: How Adults Develop Real Friendships

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy