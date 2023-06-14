SLEEP DISORDERS INCREASE RISK OF LONG COVID Infectious Diseases

Link between sleep quality and risk of infection sequelae

The World Health Organization estimates more than 760 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. Although the World Health Organization itself recently formalized the end of the COVID-19 health emergency, the alarming prevalence of Long COVID symptoms could produce a second health crisis, affecting around 4 out of 10 COVID-19 survivors.

The etiology of Long COVID is still poorly understood and few risk factors are currently recognized.

Sleep plays a crucial role in regulating the immune system and in the body’s inflammatory responses, and recent studies have identified chronic inflammation and immune dysregulation as some of the pathophysiological mechanisms underlying the symptoms of Long COVID.

