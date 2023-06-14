At the Scala preview of Macbeth to save villa Sant’Agata – Lombardia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 14 – Tomorrow La Scala in Milan is dedicating the show to Villa Sant’Agata, Giuseppe Verdi’s residence in the province of Piacenza which has been closed since last October and auctioned off by the Court due to a conflict between the heirs. The proceeds from the preview of Macbeth at the theater that was Verdi’s ‘home’, in fact, will be donated to Viva Verdi, the Ministry of Culture’s initiative to safeguard the villa museum.



This is the return to the scene of the installation designed by Davide Livermore which inaugurated the Verona season on 7 December 2021. Male protagonist Luca Salsi, female Ekaterina Semenchuk, while Giampaolo Bisanti will take the podium.



(ANSA).

