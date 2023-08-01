Sleep disorders increase stroke risk! When to see a doctor

According to the German Stroke Foundation, 270,000 people in Germany suffer a stroke every year. Although the highest incidence is in the age group of 60 years and older, people under 55 years of age and even children are also affected.

In 80 percent of the cases it is a matter of so-called ischemic strokes, in which a blood clot suddenly occludes the vessel. In contrast, 20 percent of cases are hemorrhagic strokes, in which cerebral hemorrhage occurs due to a bursting vessel. In both cases, the underlying brain areas do not receive enough oxygen and nutrients.

From disability to death – the consequential damage of a stroke

Depending on which brain region is affected, the range of consequential damage is therefore large. There are those affected, albeit few, who are fit again after a few days. Others, on the other hand, suffer severe disabilities. Most common are

paralysis on one side and problems with attention and concentration.

Spasticity (muscle cramps), swallowing, speech and vision disorders are also frequent consequences – up to and including epilepsy and dementia. According to the German Stroke Aid Foundation, 40 percent of all stroke victims die – making it the third most common cause of death in Germany.

From hypertension to atrial fibrillation – the biggest risk factors

Considered to be the greatest risk factors for stroke

high blood pressure diabetes dyslipidemia atrial fibrillation an unhealthy lifestyle with lack of exercise, obesity, stress, smoking and alcohol

But factors such as sleep can also influence the risk of a stroke. Earlier observational studies had already shown connections between too little and too much sleep and an increased risk of stroke.

International case control study with almost 5000 participants

In an international case-control study, researchers at the University of Galway in Ireland have now examined how different types of sleep patterns or sleep disorders are linked to the risk of stroke. It was published in the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

For this purpose, the sleep data of a total of 4496 participants with an average age of 62 years were queried and analyzed. had of it

1799 suffered an ischemic stroke for the first time and 439 suffered an intracerebral hemorrhage (haemorrhagic stroke) for the first time. The rest were controls who had not yet had a stroke.

Sleep disorders are associated with a significantly increased risk of stroke

When compared to control subjects who had no stroke and no sleep disorders, the researchers found that the following disorders clearly with a higher risk of stroke were connected:

Short sleep with less than five hours increased the risk 3,15 Mal

Apnea increased the risk 2,87 Mal

long sleep with more than nine hours increased the risk 2,67 Mal

Obstructive sleep apnea (decreased breathing or breathing pauses during sleep) increased the risk 2,67 Mal

snort increased the risk 2,64 Mal

snoring increased the risk 1,91 Mal

Longer nap with more than an hour increased the risk 1,88 Mal

Impaired quality (frequent awakenings) increased the risk 1,52 Mal

Unplanned nap increased the risk 1,48 Mal

Difficulty staying asleep increased the risk 1,33 Mal

difficulty falling asleep increased the risk 1,32 Mal

If you have more than five symptoms, you are five times more likely to have a stroke

So while some of these sleep factors sometimes more than tripled the risk of stroke, the researchers found something else: people who suffered from several of these sleep disorders at the same time had an even higher risk. “Our results suggest that not only single sleep problems can increase a person’s risk of stroke – having more than five of these symptoms can put the risk five times higher than in people who do not have any sleep problems,” explains lead researcher Christine McCarthy in a press release.

Treatment of sleep disorders as a preventive measure

The researchers therefore believe that treating sleep problems should be a focus of stroke prevention, given that one in four adults over the age of 25 will experience a stroke at some point in their lives. Because sleep disorders are modifiable risk factors.

“We know from our study that many strokes are preventable, and this study was designed to provide population-level approaches to prevention,” explains study leader Martin O’Donnell. The scientists therefore recommend setting up further studies on patients with a high burden of sleep disorders.

Tips for a healthy sleep

Many sleep disorders can be significantly improved if you pay attention to your sleep hygiene. The best tips for a restful sleep:

Ensure a good sleeping environment (comfortable bed, good mattress). The temperature in the bedroom should be around 18 degrees. It should also be well darkened and protected from noise. Avoid alcohol and heavy food before bed. Likewise for stimulating drinks such as coffee. Make sure you get enough exercise and sport during the day. That makes you tired in the evening. A walk in the evening can also help to calm down. It is best to ban cell phones and tablets from the bedroom, as the blue light can disturb sleep. Preferably not even television. Establish a good sleep rhythm and ideally always go to bed and get up at the same time. Establish relaxation rituals before bed, such as reading or listening to music. Those who are under a lot of stress can also use relaxation techniques such as progressive muscle relaxation according to Jacobsen or meditation to find inner peace.

If the sleep disturbances last longer than three to four weeks, those affected should see a doctor. This clarifies whether the sleep disorder is more due to psychological causes such as stress, anxiety or depressive moods or whether physical illnesses are behind it.

