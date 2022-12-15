It’s an experience that, especially the first few times you try it, can be shocking. But it has no consequences and over time you learn to manage it

Waking up in the middle of the night and not being able to move a muscle while feeling anxious, which can sometimes even lead to anguish. This is what happens, more or less frequently depending on the case, to those who suffer from sleep paralysis. As frightening as this disorder may be, whose prevalence in the general population is 7-8%, it shouldn’t worry, because it has no health consequences.

Sleep paralysis: what is it? — Sleep paralysis is a phenomenon characterized by a nocturnal awakening in which you are mentally clear, but you are not able to move your body. It generally lasts a few seconds and very rarely exceeds one minute, after which the body resumes responding to the commands of the brain. At the basis of this phenomenon is the alteration of a REM sleep mechanism. “Night rest can be divided into several stages. The REM phase (acronym of rapid eyes movements, ed) is the one in which we dream. Precisely to avoid performing gestures connected to the dream in reality, in this phase the muscular activity is inhibited and, consequently, it is not possible to move. Under normal conditions, when you wake up during the REM phase, your mind and body reactivate at the same time. On the other hand, in those suffering from sleep paralysis there is a delay in motor reactivation” explains the professor Fabio Cirignottaneurologist coordinator of the Sleep Clinic of the Villalba Private Clinic in Bologna. See also Here is the secret to falling asleep again immediately after waking up in the middle of the night

Sleep paralysis: what causes it — Although sleep paralysis usually lasts a few seconds, the impossibility of moving can make this time seem interminable, and lead to panic. “Generally one is prey to anguish in the first episodes, while over time one learns to live with the disorder, which is absolutely benign and has no clinical repercussions” observes Professor Cirignotta. Sometimes, hallucinations are associated with the impossibility of movement that distinguishes this phenomenon (for example the presence of people in the room) or a tightness in the chest like in a nightmare. “Even in these cases, there is no reason to worry” reassures the expert. Although there is no solid scientific evidence to confirm it, sleep paralysis, which can occur at any age, is thought to be promoted by anxiety.

How to prevent sleep paralysis — There are no specific treatments for sleep paralysis. The more they live with it, the less they anguish, because over time you learn to recognize them and “manage” them. However, following some good habits can help reduce the frequency of episodes. “Sufferers should respect sleep hygiene rules. The most important are to avoid consuming caffeine and alcohol in the evening, not to watch television or eat in bed, to sleep in a completely dark room with little noise and not to use computers and mobile phones just before going to bed” says Professor Cirignotta. Sleep paralysis is rarely a symptom of narcolepsy, a rare disease that causes sudden attacks of sleep that you can’t resist. Another characteristic symptom of this pathology is the cataplessia: consists in the complete loss of muscle tone following an intense emotion, which causes you to fall to the ground, preventing movement while being conscious. When to be victims of episodes of sleep paralysis are young people who have the other typical symptoms of narcolepsy it is important to investigate the situation by contacting a sleep medicine center”, advises Professor Cirignotta. Finally, if the paralysis during the night lasts for a very long time (up to 5-10 minutes or more) it is good to talk to your general practitioner to carry out tests, because they could be due to other problems. See also Long Covid, what we know: the point on the latest studies