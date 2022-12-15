Home News Fdi proposal, free wild boar hunting in the city. It’s controversy
Fdi proposal, free wild boar hunting in the city. It’s controversy

Fdi proposal, free wild boar hunting in the city. It's controversy

Wild boars, increasingly seen on city streets and parks, may have their days numbered. An amendment to the manoeuvre, signed by the Brothers of Italy, opens up the possibility of killing wildlife for road safety reasons even in protected areas and in cities. Not only. If they pass the hygienic-sanitary tests, they can also be destined for food consumption. An unacceptable proposal for environmentalists and animal rights activists who cry out to the Far West.

Plan against wildlife by culling

The amendment, first signed by the group leader of Fdi in the Chamber, Tommaso Foti, initially judged inadmissible was then readmitted among the ‘reported’. The proposal also includes the adoption of an extraordinary five-year plan for the management and containment of wildlife which can be implemented “by killing and capturing”. The “containment” is also implemented in areas prohibited for hunting, including protected areas and urban areas, in hunting silence days and in periods of prohibition. The operations will be coordinated by the Carabinieri Forestry, Environmental and Agri-Food Protection Unit Command, which will be able to make use of recognized hunters, hunting guards and licensed local and provincial police officers.

The criticisms of Verdi and Si

“If it were to be approved, it would be ‘wild hunting’ and a massacre of wild animals would be authorized in protected areas where today, by law, it is forbidden to hunt”, warn the deputies of Alleanza Verdi and Sinistra, who also highlight a problem of method, requesting the intervention of the Speaker of the Chamber: it is an «amendment that is illegitimate because it is of a legal nature – they say – and therefore incompatible under the regulations with the Budget Law».

The revolt of the NGOs

“They intend to follow up on the promises of hunting deregulation made during the electoral campaign, transforming Italy into a real powder keg”, add the animal rights NGOs Enpa, Lac, Lav, Legambiente, Lipu, Wwf, who are asking parliamentarians to reject the amendment “wild-hunting”. “We are in the Far West”, comments the International Organization for the Protection of Animals (Oipa), which fears that such an amendment would open up to “indiscriminate slaughter”, also putting “public security and safety at risk”.

