A new project of aggregation between clubs with the aim of boosting regional youth volleyball. We are talking about Cfvg, an acronym for Youth Volleyball Training Center which was conceived by the Chions Fiume Volley club and is involving, in addition to the clubs in the Pordenone area that already collaborate with the association, also companies from the province of Udine and the Isonzo area.

«It is a great initiative – says Enrico Lucchesi, who has been part of the Chions Fiume board of directors since this year and is responsible for the project – which aims to share with the clubs that will join a path of technical growth for the coaches, to network the managerial experiences gained and to create a collaboration in the growth of the athletes of the various nurseries. It is an idea that I had had for several years and which found fertile ground in Chions, where I saw great enthusiasm and the desire to get involved, two essential elements in my opinion. Not only that – he continues -, I also found the management of the teams very professional from various points of view. I believe that this aspect too can be transferred, as well as the wealth of relationships and exchanges of skills that the club has with the most important associations in Italy».

A project that has, in its name, a manifesto of intent. «I thought of Cfvg – explains Lucchesi – because in addition to being the acronym of Youth Volleyball Training Center, it contains both the acronym of Chions Fiume leading company and that of Friuli Venezia Giulia. In this period we are involving various companies in the region, including four from the province of Udine which we will formalize at a later time, to which two or three other companies from the Isonzo and Julian area will be added. We want to create an exclusive sports model to optimize the performance of coaches, athletes and managers».

The primary condition for participating, as a club, is to have a focus on the youth sector at 360°. At the technical guide of Cfvg there will be Luca Pieragnoli, former director of Chions Fiume, who will personally follow the training of the coaches of the collaborating companies with both theoretical and practical lessons. «Luca – underlines Lucchesi – is the most suitable person for this type of job because he has a great deal of experience, he has been part of the staff of the Italian national team for years and is used to training. In fact, we are already ready to start: as soon as the agreements are signed, coach Pieragnoli will begin the training course and specific training sessions will be organized which will see, for example, the coaches “exchange” teams”.