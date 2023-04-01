Our body receives, stores and uses a certain number of nutrients depending on the body’s needs: our physical shape is determined by a number of factors, including energy consumption, food intake, physical activity, genetics and age.

There are many factors that go into changing the metabolism, or that process that transforms what we consume into energy, and slows it down. Among them, there is the state of thyroid health.

Let’s go deeper into the subject with the professor Andrea Laniahead of the Operational Unit of Endocrinology, Diabetology and Andrology of the IRCCS Humanitas Clinical Institute of Rozzano and specialist in Endocrinology at the clinics Humanity Medical Care.

What is Metabolism?

Metabolism is the set of biochemical processes which transform what we introduce with food into energy.

A fast metabolism means that the body processes food more quickly; a slow metabolism indicates that the body takes longer to process the assimilated food. Muscle mass has a greater impact on metabolism than body weight: in fact, an obese person can consume less than a person of normal weight because they often have less muscle mass in addition to fat.

Basal metabolism

Il basal metabolic rate it is the energy expenditure required for vital metabolic functions, such as respiration, circulation, nervous system, or digestive system activities. This type of metabolism is calculated “at rest“. Basal metabolic rate varies from person to person and can change over time depending on physical activity and muscle composition.

If you exercise regularly, your basal metabolic rate is higher than if you don’t exercise, and you burn more calories.

Metabolism: what is the thyroid for?

The thyroid is an endocrine gland located in the anterior region of the neck, in front of the trachea, whose role is to produce thyroid hormones. These hormones play an important role in the proper functioning of the body, especially in the context of metabolic functions:

regulate body temperature and lipid metabolism;

they contribute to the correct functioning of the cardiovascular system, to the basal metabolic rate and to the regularity of sleep;

they promote the growth of the body and the development of the nervous system of the fetus and child, allowing their correct psychophysical development.

Among the causes of a slow metabolismthere is also the influence of thyroid hormones FT3 and FT4. A reduced action of thyroid hormones causes a slowdown of all metabolic processes. We are in a condition of hypothyroidism.

Hypothyroidism symptoms

Hypothyroidism is a thyroid disorder characterized byinsufficient production of thyroid hormones. Hypothyroidism causes a slowdown in the body’s metabolic processes which, if left untreated, can lead to serious health consequences.

Although hypothyroidism is usually asymptomatic in the beginning, i symptoms more common include:

What tests should be done to diagnose hypothyroidism?

To diagnose hypothyroidism, simple blood tests are sufficient to evaluate the levels of thyroid hormones (FT4, FT3) and TSH levels. The diagnosis also makes use of the dosage of anti-thyroid antibodies (anti-thyroglobulin and anti-thyroperoxidase antibodies) to confirm the autoimmune nature of the thyroid malfunction and the ultrasound study of the thyroid.

