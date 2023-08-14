Small summer wounds, an anti-fake guide to prevent marks from remaining – Medicine

On vacation it often happens that you suffer some small wounds: a graze, a cut, a peeling, but just as often you let yourself be deceived by “fake” remedies which, instead of helping, can make these small wounds worse. The two most common are those according to which sea water disinfects wounds and the sun accelerates healing. The truth, however, is another: “The sea and the sun’s rays have no curative effect – explains Giovanni Papa, president of the Italian Association of Cutaneous Ulcers ETS (AIUC), director of the Plastic Surgery Department of the Cattinara Hospital – In fact, they are just old clichés which, at best, do neither good nor harm. At worst, however, they can complicate minor injuries, ruining the holidays”.

“Sea water, which very often and anything but ‘clean’, increases the probability that a lesion will be infected by various microorganisms, thus giving rise to more or less serious complications: from the formation of abscesses to rare forms of infections bacterial infections, up to bone and joint infections – explains Papa – ‘fragile’ subjects, such as those with liver disease or diabetes, or who are immunosuppressed, have an even greater risk of infection”.

Even exposing a small wound to the sun can lead to a number of unpleasant consequences. “The sun’s rays do not heal wounds, nor accelerate their healing and nor reduce the risk of infections – underlines the expert -. In fact, exposure to the sun can induce hyperpigmentation of the skin, i.e. a spot on the side of skin in which the wounds are located. The stain that is created in this way after the wounds are exposed to the sun can remain for a long time even after the healing process has taken place”.

“Disinfectant, plasters or sterile gauze: these are the only ‘do-it-yourself’ remedies allowed – recommends Pope -. Furthermore, specific over-the-counter products can be used to speed up wound healing, such as ointments, sprays or gauze based on wheat extract which is particularly effective in promoting the healing process.We have demonstrated its effectiveness on even the most difficult wounds, such as skin graft wounds, in a recent study The Plastic, Reconstructive & Regenerative Surgery (PRSS) Journal , and we believe it may be just as effective on small, superficial wounds.”

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

