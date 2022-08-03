This is an action game called “War Gods Zeus of Child”, which was launched on the Microsoft Store on July 27th. No matter how you look at it, you can clearly identify the first picture character of the game store. It is the famous one. God of War Kratos.

The launch of this game is almost unknown. When the Eurogamer reporter found it, it cost 3.39 pounds (about NT$123) to buy it and try it out, proving that it is a plagiarized and inferior game – you can only operate Kui Ye to compete The enemies are repeatedly killed in the field, all the hack and slash and action modules are not done well, and the game has no other content except the hack and slash in the arena.

As for how this inferior work that copied Kui Ye’s character was put on the shelves, it is likely to be caused by a loophole in the “Xbox Creator Program”. The biggest feature of the program is to encourage developers who have just started game development or completed student projects. to publish their games and get them on the shelves without following Microsoft’s formal review process.

Although the store page of “War Gods Zeus of Child” has been removed after the report, the developer Dolaka Ltd has another plagiarized work that is still on the Microsoft Store, called “Dinasaur Falling Survival”.

Yes, just from the screenshots, we know that this game is plagiarized from “Jelly Bean”, and his character appearance is still the well-known character Yoshi of the Nintendo Mario series, which is very bold.

After all, the fact that the “Xbox Creator Program” can circumvent the normal review process makes it inevitable that such inferior plagiarized works will appear in the store, but this may not be the only case of plagiarized works in the Microsoft Store. It seems that Microsoft may have to re-examine creators Program content specification.