Cultivating High-Quality Legal Talents: The Path to Building a Modern Socialist Country Ruled by Law

The cultivation of talents for the rule of law should always adhere to the fundamental standpoint of educating people for the party and the country, take cultivating people as the core, take morality as the foundation, and strengthen ideological and political education, moral education, and socialist core value education. These were the key points emphasized by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection at China University of Political Science and Law in 2017.

High-quality legal talents are essential for building a socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics and a socialist country ruled by law. It is important to persist in the construction of a high-quality legal work team with both ability and political integrity. General Secretary Xi Jinping has pointed out the need to cultivate legal talents with firm ideals and beliefs, strong family and country feelings, and a solid legal foundation.

The cultivation of talents for the rule of law should combine legal professional ability training with the shaping of legal professional spirit and ethics. It is crucial to guide legal talents in grasping the essential concepts and principles of law and the rule of law, developing legal thinking, and cultivating the quality of vigor and self-improvement. The combination of morality and law is integral to the concept of education with both morality and ability in cultivating legal talents.

Firm ideals and beliefs are crucial for rule of law talents. It is necessary to train legal talents to become firm believers, resolute practitioners, and strong defenders of Marxist legal thought and socialist legal theory with Chinese characteristics. They should maintain loyalty to the party, the country, the people, and the law.

Strong family and country feelings are also important qualities for rule of law talents. To take on the task of governing the country, legal talents must have a strong sense of family and country. The orientation of talent training should align with the needs and aspirations of the country.

A solid legal foundation is the basis for legal professionals to succeed in their field. Cultivating talents for the rule of law requires not just theoretical knowledge, but also the awareness, spirit, and ability to practice the rule of law. China‘s independent legal knowledge system should serve as the source of knowledge for the cultivation of legal talents, and efforts should be made to transform from relying on Western theories to becoming a Chinese academic creator and global academic contributor.

In order to strengthen the construction of the rule of law work team and improve the quality of its members, it is necessary to innovate the training mechanism for rule of law talents. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of developing legal education and improving the training mechanism for rule of law talents. This will ensure that legislation, law enforcement, and judicial workers have strong beliefs, strong politics, strong responsibilities, strong abilities, and strong styles.

Overall, the cultivation of talents for the rule of law in China is vital for the development of a socialist legal system and a country ruled by law. It requires a focus on both ability and political integrity, as well as a combination of legal professional training and moral education. By adhering to the guidance of Marxist legal thought and the theory of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, China can cultivate high-quality legal talents who are firm in their ideals, have strong family and country feelings, and possess a solid legal foundation.

