The vaccine alone cannot stop the monkeypox epidemic. “We ask, for the moment, to take measures to reduce this risk”, for example “limiting sexual partners and interactions. ”This is what the director of the WHO European office Hans Kluge said.

Although cases of domestic transmission are beginning to be observed, “we need to respond by focusing on the dominant mode of transmission (skin-to-skin contact during sexual encounters) and the highest-risk groups,” Kluge said.

In a statement to the press, the director of the WHO European office took stock of the epidemic: “monkeypox is, in general, a self-limiting disease”. But in this case things are going differently: “In the WHO European region, the outbreak has seen the virus extend its reach rapidly, with 37 countries and areas affected to date, with evidence of continuous local transmission,” he said. added.

The epidemiological picture is also peculiar: “Nearly 12 thousand probable or confirmed cases have been reported in the region, mostly among men who have sexual relations with men”. “We have to respond to the epidemiology facing us,” continued Kluge. “The responsibility to stop this outbreak is shared between health institutions and authorities, governments, affected communities and individuals themselves.” Addressing these latter Kluge asked, among other things, to limit “sexual partners and interactions”. “This can be a difficult message, but exercising caution can safeguard you and your wider community,” he added, also calling for the utmost caution: “If you have or think you have monkeypox, you are infectious, so do everything possible. to prevent the spread of the disease. Isolate yourself, if you can, do not have sex while you are recovering and do not attend parties or large gatherings where close contact will occur, “he concluded.