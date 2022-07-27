PORDENONE. Four illegal workers in two businesses in the province of Pordenone. During the usual checks on the territory aimed at verifying the correct fulfillment of the tax obligations of retail traders, the men of the Provincial Command of the Financial Police of Pordenone identified 4 “illegal” workers: they are, specifically, two employees in a takeaway pizzeria in San Vito al Tagliamento and two workers from a construction site in Sacile.

In the first case, the Fiamme Gialle of Tenenza Sanvitese, entered the premises of the activity to check the electronic storage of the amounts collected, found, in addition to the lack of the cash register, never installed, the “black” use of a pizza maker and a delivery man.

A similar situation was found by the financiers of the Pordenone Group in a construction site in Sacile, where, together with their colleagues from the Tenenza di Vittorio Veneto, they identified, out of three workers present, two without contracts and insurance and social security coverage.

The owners of the two companies – in addition, in the case of the Sanvitese pizzeria, to the tax penalties for the failure to install the fiscal meter – were challenged with the “maxi penalty with warning”, envisaged for the employment, each, of two workers “in black “without prior notification of recruitment to the Employment Center, followed by the proposal, to the competent Labor Inspectorate, of the suspension of the activity due to the presence of irregular staff in excess of 10% of the regular staff.