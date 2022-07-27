Home News Illegal work on a construction site and in a takeaway pizzeria: four employees not in order, requested the suspension of the two activities
News

Illegal work on a construction site and in a takeaway pizzeria: four employees not in order, requested the suspension of the two activities

by admin
Illegal work on a construction site and in a takeaway pizzeria: four employees not in order, requested the suspension of the two activities

PORDENONE. Four illegal workers in two businesses in the province of Pordenone. During the usual checks on the territory aimed at verifying the correct fulfillment of the tax obligations of retail traders, the men of the Provincial Command of the Financial Police of Pordenone identified 4 “illegal” workers: they are, specifically, two employees in a takeaway pizzeria in San Vito al Tagliamento and two workers from a construction site in Sacile.

In the first case, the Fiamme Gialle of Tenenza Sanvitese, entered the premises of the activity to check the electronic storage of the amounts collected, found, in addition to the lack of the cash register, never installed, the “black” use of a pizza maker and a delivery man.

A similar situation was found by the financiers of the Pordenone Group in a construction site in Sacile, where, together with their colleagues from the Tenenza di Vittorio Veneto, they identified, out of three workers present, two without contracts and insurance and social security coverage.

The owners of the two companies – in addition, in the case of the Sanvitese pizzeria, to the tax penalties for the failure to install the fiscal meter – were challenged with the “maxi penalty with warning”, envisaged for the employment, each, of two workers “in black “without prior notification of recruitment to the Employment Center, followed by the proposal, to the competent Labor Inspectorate, of the suspension of the activity due to the presence of irregular staff in excess of 10% of the regular staff.

See also  Covid: von der Leyen, 60% Europeans now fully vaccinated

You may also like

Bad weather in Lombardy, hailstorms and thunderstorms: the...

Consumer Expo Special Issue | The total number...

From the former Maronian League player to the...

A total of 1.5991 million people were sampled...

Built 117,000 kilometers of expressways, my country’s expressway...

Dora camper area in Ivrea, remove the word...

The opening of the 2nd China International Consumer...

He was staying in a hotel in Treviso,...

Autopsy on little Diana, the first results: “She...

Belluno, mobile phone thief betrayed by the App:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy