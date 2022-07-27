Home Health Crossover Test New Machine: Super Sound and Picture Laptop Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED | Post76 x GadgetGang Let’s try it together!!
Crossover Test New Machine: Super Sound and Picture Laptop Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED | Post76 x GadgetGang Let’s try it together!!

Crossover Test New Machine: Super Sound and Picture Laptop Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED | Post76 x GadgetGang Let’s try it together!!

My Howard and GadgetGang A Cong test the machine together this time. The actual test is the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, which is equipped with very powerful sound and picture hardware. Both of them were colleagues of the Apple Daily Technology Edition back then. Those who have played with Notebooks may remember that I used to start the evaluation together. This time, I can talk about working in Jujiu.

The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED has excellent picture quality, with a 16-inch 16:10 4K OLED HDR touch screen with narrow borders, a 0.2ms response time and a maximum brightness of 550nits. Under the OLED panel, the contrast is sufficient and there is no grayscale picture, which can fully highlight the details of the picture. In terms of sound, it is equipped with 6 speakers, including 2 treble and 4 bass, supports Dolby Atmos, and the panoramic sound is excellent. It feels like a 360-degree turn around your head.

