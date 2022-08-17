news-txt”>

Circa 35mil the cases of monkeypox and 92 countriescon 12 deaths. About 7,500 were registered last week, the 20% more of the previous week when the increase was 20%. The general manager of theAbouts, Tedros Ghebreyesus during the press conference of the World Health Organization. Most of the cases from Europa e America.

ANSA.it Various symptoms, transmitted by droplets and lesions (ANSA)

Monkeypox in some patients may have no obvious symptoms and that could make it more difficult to contain the spread of the virus. Fear has been circulating in the scientific community since the beginning of the epidemic, now new clues come from an investigation conducted at theBichat-Claude Bernard Hospital of Paris and published in Annals of Internal Medicine. French doctors tested rectal swabs from 200 people who regularly checked for other infectious diseases in the health facility for monkeypox. Of these, 13 tested positive for monkeypox even though they never showed any characteristic signs of the disease. Two of them, in the days following the tests, had manifestations of the disease, but the remaining 11 remained completely asymptomatic. It is not the first time that cases of asymptomatic people positive for monkeypox have emerged: at the end of June, for example, three cases had been reported by researchers at a Belgian clinic in a study in the Lancet. To date, the extent of the phenomenon is not clear. Furthermore, “it is not known whether positivity indicates a viral spread that could lead to the transmission of the infection”, explain the researchers. If so, it would be more difficult to break the chains of contagion: for example, “the practice of ring vaccination around symptomatic people with monkeypox infection may not be sufficient to contain the spread,” they write.