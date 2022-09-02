Home Health Smallpox of the monkeys, second case in the territory of ulss 7ì
Smallpox of the monkeys, second case in the territory of ulss 7ì

Smallpox of the monkeys, second case in the territory of ulss 7ì

The second case of monkeypox was diagnosed in the ULSS 7 Pedemontana territory. As the health company itself makes known, the patient, residing in the Alto Vicentino District, is in home isolation in good health conditions.

As in the first case, which had been detected in the District of Bassano and the Plateau of the 7 Municipalities, the diagnosis was made by the Complex Operating Unit of Infectious Diseases of the Santorso hospital, where the patient had been visited: the symptoms suspect prompted the specialists of the department to activate the specific protocol developed by the Veneto Region, by contacting the Microbiology Laboratory of the University of Padua Hospital to send a sample to be analyzed. The laboratory tests carried out on the latter therefore confirmed the suspicion of diagnosis.

“There is no connection between the two cases – underlines Dr. Maria Teresa Giordani, director of the UOC Infectious Diseases of the Hospital of Santorso -, therefore, if it is true that an attitude of attention is indispensable with regard to those behaviors which may be at risk, at the same time excessive alarmism should be avoided. Moreover, thanks also to the action of the Veneto Region, new generation drugs specific for monkeypox are also arriving in our social and health company, to be used in the event that the disease develops in a more serious form, while vaccinations are already started by the Hygiene and Public Health Service ».

The latter are actively proposed to subjects already under treatment at the Infectious Diseases UOC and considered at risk for other pathologies, but they can also be made at the request of the user. Further information can be found on the Ulss 7 Pedemontana website.

“Our service network is confirmed to be able to manage this relatively new threat to public health – underlines the General Manager Carlo Bramezza -, guaranteeing an early diagnosis, which also means being able to intervene immediately in identifying any contacts at risk, and therefore ensuring patients the most effective treatments, as always with the support of the Veneto Region both in terms of guidelines and supplies of drugs and vaccines ».

