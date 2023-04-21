‘Smart working often increases stress for women’ – Healthcare

news-txt”>

“Smart working has revolutionized the lives of many women, especially in recent years. However, working from home, often in small spaces where work duties are added to family duties, increases the level of stress and requires health protection interventions to guarantee of mental and physical well-being”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, as he opened the conference for Women’s Health Day, organized by the department with the support of Komen Italia and Atena donna Onlus.

Women, she continued, “play an important role in the family and in society and for this reason we wanted to dedicate today’s session to protecting the health of female workers in every social and productive context”. Just as it is important, concluded Schillaci, “to ensure the full protection of working mothers, for whom it is necessary to take into account, carefully, the specific risks both for them and for the unborn child”.

Gynecological visits, mammograms, breast ultrasound scans and pap tests offered free of charge to women in social and economic difficulty. It is the initiative promoted by the Ministry of Health together with Komen Italia and the experts of the Gemelli Irccs University Hospital Foundation to celebrate the National Women’s Health Day on 22 April. Three mobile units of the Caravan of Prevention have been set up, in collaboration with the experts of the Gemelli Irccs Polyclinic, in front of the headquarters of the department in Lungotevere Ripa. At the same time, a conference of experts at the ministry took stock of all aspects of women’s health needs and gender medicine, from pregnancy to occupational safety, via hormonal problems. “Women’s Health Day was established eight years ago on the proposal of Atena Donna Onlus – on the date on which the birth of the Nobel Prize winner Rita Levi Montalcini is celebrated. The aim is to promote prevention, treatment and pharmacological research aimed at of women’s health“, recalled Giulio Maira, president and founder of Atena Onlus. “In recent years there has been greater attention to women’s health – said Health Minister Orazio Schillaci speaking at the conference – but the underestimation of women’s health needs within clinical trials and medical research is still relevant” . Protecting them “is an integral part of the universality of the National Health Service”. For many common diseases, such as those of the cardiovascular or neurological system, women and men have different incidences, symptoms, severity and different responses to therapies and drugs. “For this reason – explains Schillaci – we have developed strategies to favor the inclusion of gender aspects in the collection and processing of information flows. The specificity of gender also finds attention within the National Prevention Plan as well as in the National Equity and Salute, aimed at the Southern Regions and the islands”.