Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Want to get six pack abs in just a few days? No diet and not even a lot of gym. A tattoo is enough: it really happened, because a tattoo artist has…

Want to get abdominal muscles sculpted in a few days? None diet and not even a lot of gym. Just one tattoo: it really happened, because a tattoo artist worked 2 days to draw a turtle on the stomach of a boy who couldn’t lose weight. This is just the latest craze in the tattoo world. Dean Gunther, a tattoo artist from Manchester, was commissioned to create a tattoo for a man who wanted to be in shape for the upcoming summer, without having to go to the gym or go on a strict diet. The entire process took a total of two days. Cost top secret.

The images – on social media – show Dean carefully marking his client’s body with intricate muscle lines before tattooing the soft muscles on his stomach. Dean explained: «Hdecided on a particular tattoo, thus being able to enjoy beer and good food. I was excited to get this tattoo because I’ve seen someone do it before, but it didn’t look realistic, and it was simple black outlines. So, I decided to take this challenge and do it completely differently. It was one of my more unusual requests, but I agree».

She gets a sticker tattoo for Halloween but can’t remove it: “I’m worried I can’t go out like this”

The tattoo video has racked up thousands of views on TikTok and Instagram. The video first shows Dean peeling off the stencil paper to show the purple outlines on the man’s stomach. The customer then proudly pulls up his shirt to show off her perfect new tummy.

Read the full article

on The Messenger