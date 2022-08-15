As a game console that has been on sale for two years, the PS5 is still hard to find.In addition to SONY’s own production capacity problems, scalpers hoarding goods is also one of the reasons.

Recently, a SONY dealer in Japan came up with a way to prevent scalpers from robbing the goods. The dealer requires that, starting from August 23, all those who want to buy PS5, in addition to being eligible to purchase, also need to bring their own PS4 to the store to sell before they can buy a new PS5.

Although this strategy of selling PS4 first if you want to buy PS5 can indeed raise the threshold for scalpers to buy, it has also caused many consumers to be dissatisfied.

On the one hand, some consumers who do not have PS4 will be directly rejected by this regulation, and they will not be able to buy PS5 even if they are eligible to purchase. On the other hand, I believe that there are many PS4 players who do not want to sell their game consoles, not to mention those who have limited edition models that are released in limited quantities.

At present, the dealer has not yet proposed a solution to the consumers who encounter the above situation.

