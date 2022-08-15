Home Health SONY dealers are distracted again and want to buy PS5 and sell PS4 first | XFastest News
Health

SONY dealers are distracted again and want to buy PS5 and sell PS4 first | XFastest News

by admin
SONY dealers are distracted again and want to buy PS5 and sell PS4 first | XFastest News

As a game console that has been on sale for two years, the PS5 is still hard to find.In addition to SONY’s own production capacity problems, scalpers hoarding goods is also one of the reasons.

Recently, a SONY dealer in Japan came up with a way to prevent scalpers from robbing the goods. The dealer requires that, starting from August 23, all those who want to buy PS5, in addition to being eligible to purchase, also need to bring their own PS4 to the store to sell before they can buy a new PS5.

Although this strategy of selling PS4 first if you want to buy PS5 can indeed raise the threshold for scalpers to buy, it has also caused many consumers to be dissatisfied.

On the one hand, some consumers who do not have PS4 will be directly rejected by this regulation, and they will not be able to buy PS5 even if they are eligible to purchase. On the other hand, I believe that there are many PS4 players who do not want to sell their game consoles, not to mention those who have limited edition models that are released in limited quantities.

At present, the dealer has not yet proposed a solution to the consumers who encounter the above situation.

source of information

Further reading:

See also  Inadvertently 20 years of Xbox released a commemorative version of the handheld headset

You may also like

Abandoned by a lot!! Microsoft acquires Blizzard documents...

Microsoft Edge’s PC market share continues to climb,...

From Usca to Uca, with general medicine for...

When making iced tea, don’t make this mistake...

Pure A bloodline!ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 2022 AMD...

‘the Cremaschi know that giving is important’

Salmonella alert, more than 50% of the product...

the next variant could be Centaurus; what we...

Adverse effects of anti-Covid vaccines, we must face...

Covid: 19,457 infected, 78 victims – Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy