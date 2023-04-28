Home » NVIDIA Sides With Microsoft, Activision Acquisition Would Be Good For Cloud Gaming
NVIDIA Sides With Microsoft, Activision Acquisition Would Be Good For Cloud Gaming

NVIDIA Sides With Microsoft, Activision Acquisition Would Be Good For Cloud Gaming

In a post published via the GeForce NOW Twitter profile, NVIDIA sided published on the side of Microsoft about theacquisition of Activision Blizzardstating that the maneuver will bring benefits to cloud gaming.

The company claims that GeForce NOW and other cloud gaming services could get an even larger catalog of games if the maneuver is completed and therefore a advantage for the whole sector.

“GeForce NOW and other cloud gaming service providers will get an even bigger game catalog if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision is completed,” reads the post. “We see this as a boon for cloud gaming and hope for a positive resolution.”

This stance comes a few hours after the verdict of the CMA, the British antitrust, which blocked the acquisition in the United Kingdom, highlighting the possible monopoly risks in the cloud market. As you probably know, GeForce NOW is one of the leading cloud gaming services in the industry, so NVIDIA’s claims carry some weight.

We also recall that the company has signed an agreement with Microsoftwhere the latter undertakes to bring the Call of Duty series into the service catalog for ten years if the acquisition is approved.

