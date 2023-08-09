SPARK™ CLEAR ALIGNERS ANNOUNCES IMPORTANT CLINICAL UPDATES AND DOCTOR-DRIVEN…

Spark Clear Aligners

– Extensive technology and clinical advancements continue to support the care of orthodontic patients –

Ormco Corporation announces the highly anticipated Release 14 of Spark Clear Aligners. Release 14 continues Spark’s philosophy of giving orthodontists control and flexibility. The Spark Aligner System is already an open platform that accepts scans from all major intraoral scanners. With Release 14, physicians now get even more flexibility with the introduction of Spark Approver Web and seamless DEXIS™ IOS integration, along with exciting clinical and workflow updates.

“Spark Approver Web is easier to use and saves orthodontists time by providing flexibility to access cases anytime, whether in the office or at home,” said Eric Conley, Ormco Chairman. “This includes web-based access to the most common used Spark Approver desktop capabilities. Additionally, the integration of DEXIS IOS streamlines Spark’s open platform by creating a continuous workflow from scan to dispatch.”

Spark Release 14 (R14) updates include the following options:

Cases can now be accessed and modified from anywhere and on the go with Spark Approver Web. A streamlined open platform through Spark Approver’s seamless integration with DEXIS IOS results in a streamlined workflow. Work seamlessly between cloud-based and desktop-based Spark Approver web software. Secure file storage allows data and information to be stored in the cloud until needed or modified. No installation or updates required. Supports most popular internet browsers: Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox and Opera. Spark Approver, the open file platform, is now integrated directly into DEXIS IOS ScanFlow, making case submission easier and fasterUnlike the leading aligner brand, DEXIS IOS Solutions offers an open platform, allowing physicians to place orders for functional devices through their preferred vendor can submit.

“Spark Approver supports a more efficient workflow with one-click ScanFlow exports, open file formats and more. The result is increased efficiency and productivity at every step,” says Dr. Alyssa Carter. “DEXIS IOS Solutions simplifies intraoral scanning technology at every stage to seamlessly integrate scanning, planning, production and treatment. Streamlined efficiency , accuracy and flexibility in treatment planning is a real game changer for my practice.”

Ormco has also recently introduced new clinical updates and new user features including:

Clinical updates for ultimate control and flexibility in treatment planning.

Spark’s Integrated Hooks now offer three size options for retention attachments. Spark’s integrated hooks ensure optimal patient engagement and an enhanced patient experience. Now physicians can choose between TruGEN™ and TruGEN XR™ materials on all Spark product orders for primary and graft products, including Spark 10, 20 and Advanced. Both TruGEN as TruGEN XRs also have the same advanced force maintenance, clarity, stain resistance and material strength that orthodontists value.

Improved workflows

Advanced real-time approval enables instant changes to improve efficiency with passive aligner editing. This update provides more flexibility when adding and editing passive aligners. The TruRoot™ CBCT Collision Alert System predicts and prevents collisions during treatment to help physicians plan treatments with more caution. This feature automatically detects and highlights areas on root surfaces that touch or penetrate bone. Import and align a CBCT scan automatically from a local computer with the TruRoot feature in Spark Approver. Aligner Trimline takes the guesswork out of your workflow with an accurate visualization of the actual trim line in the Spark Approver software. Web Scan Hold Resolution allows for a faster workflow. Get detailed information in your dashboard to solve scan problems with the new edit function and minimize scan errors.

For more information about Spark Release 14 and other recent improvements, visit or contact your sales representative.

About the Spark™ Clear Aligner System

Spark™ aligners are made by Ormco, a global leader in innovative orthodontic products with 60 years of experience, research and development, and high manufacturing standards. Ormco has helped physicians treat more than 20 million patients in more than 140 countries. Spark Approver software is designed to give clinicians more control and flexibility, while Spark’s advanced aligner technology and TruGEN™ material provide better force retention and better surface contact with the tooth. The Spark aligner is also designed to be clearer, more comfortable and less discolored than the leading aligner brand – this could be why 100% of recently surveyed patients said they would recommend Spark aligners to a friend.*

For more information about Spark aligners, visit https://ormco.com/en-us/spark

About Ormco

Envista is a global family of over 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS and Kerr, united by a common purpose: collaborating with professionals to improve lives. Headquartered in Brea, California, Ormco is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions that help improve the lives of its customers and their patients. For 60 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to create over 20 million smiles in more than 140 countries. Standout products include twin brackets (Symetri™ Clear, Titanium Orthos™ and Mini Diamond™) and pioneering Damon™ System self-ligating appliances (including Damon Ultima™ System and Damon™ Clear2). The Spark™ Clear Aligner System was designed to meet the needs of the orthodontist using the TruGEN™ material and Approver software. Ormco’s Insignia™ Advanced Smile Design™ offers a comprehensive, customized indirect bonding solution for efficiency through personalization. From personalized service to professional training programs and marketing support, Ormco strives to help orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice goals. Follow Ormco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/myormco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ormco.

*Data stored at Ormco

**The opinions expressed are those of Dr. Alyssa Carter as a paid consultant for Ormco. Ormco is a medical device manufacturer and does not provide medical advice. Clinicians should use their own professional judgment in treating their patients. Individual patient outcomes may vary.

