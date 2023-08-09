Former Funes Minister adviser reacts annoyed at meeting with Secretary of State

The former counselor minister of former President Mauricio Funes, Héctor Silva Ávalos, expressed his dissatisfaction with the latest diplomatic rapprochements between El Salvador and the United States, dismissing the bilateral ties that both countries seek to maintain.

«Again: human rights and the defense of democracy are secondary for this administration, as they were for previous ones, including Obama’s. The visit is also an unequivocal sign that Washington will not say anything about Bukele’s illegal re-election,” Ávalos said about the meeting between the foreign minister of El Salvador, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

During the meeting, the officials discussed the historical achievements obtained in El Salvador in terms of national security, the decrease in irregular migration, and the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime.

On the other hand, Silva has a history of receiving bonuses, which were given to him by Funes when he worked as a “political communication advisor”, a phantom position with which he received payments of thousands of dollars.

Said funds came from the secret item that in the past was one of the common practices of the Presidency in ARENA-FMLN administrations, an institution that is not legal in the country.

