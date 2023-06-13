Speed ​​up your metabolism (and lose weight without dieting): here’s how

10 foods to speed up your metabolism and lose weight without dieting and naturally by simply burning more fat

Speed ​​up your metabolism it is possible and in many cases healthy.

In fact, the first causes of a slow metabolism – with the necessary exceptions to be investigated with a doctor – are linked to a (too) sedentary lifestyle and the introduction of too few calories.

Exactly: the opposite of what unfortunately many mistakenly think.

Eating (too) little in the long run slows down the metabolism, yes get used to having to consume less.

On the contrary, maintain an active lifestyle and eat more frequently, especially focusing on certain foodscan help speed up your metabolism.

What to eat to speed up your metabolism

1. Album

If you want to speed up your metabolism and take advantage of all its benefits, stock up on the proteins contained in eggs – and especially in eggs album.

For example, for a perfect start to the day, you can have an egg white omelette for breakfast.

Nutritionists claim that egg whites are rich in branched-chain amino acidswhich keep the metabolism active throughout the day.

2. Chilli to speed up the metabolism

Putting spicy dishes on the table can prevent overeating.

But there’s another reason to add chili peppers to your diet. This food indeed contains a chemical called capsaicin, which stimulates the metabolism.

Capsaicin makes hormones alert, increases heart rate and prompts the body to burn calories faster. For this reason, nutritionists recommend adding a teaspoon of crushed red pepper to meals every day.

3. Green tea

Drinking three to five cups of green tea a day can help speed up your metabolism and keep fat away.

This drink contains bioactive substances such as caffeine and epigallocatechin gallate, which have been shown to significantly increase the metabolic rate.

Research reveals that green tea boosts your metabolism by 4% in 24 hours and burns 70 more calories.

4. Does coffee make you lose weight?

The world‘s favorite bitter blend not only wakes us up in the morning but also increases our metabolic rate.

Indeed, one study found that those who drink coffee have a teaaverage metabolic rate 16% higher compared to those consuming decaffeinated beverages.

5. Latte e yogurt

Scientific research has found that daily calcium intake helps the body metabolize fat efficiently.

Not only that: products derived from milk, such as yogurt or curd, also contain probioticsthus improving digestion.

6. Seasonal fruit

Fresh fruit, rich in antioxidants, fiber and vitamins, is essential for metabolic function.

Among the fruit to be definitely preferred: apples, pears, plums, kiwis and raspberries; but also avocado, melon and pineapple.

7. Cinnamon

Cinnamon not only adds a particular yet pleasant flavor to your dishes but also boosts your metabolism.

This spice has indeed thermogenic propertieswhich means that it raises your body temperature and prompts you to start burning more calories. Nutritionists recommend consuming about 1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon per day.

8. Dark chocolate

A piece of dark chocolate a day is a panacea perfect for mood and metabolism.

This food is indeed rich in monounsaturated fatty acidswhich help speed up your metabolism so you burn calories faster.

A study has shown that dark chocolate affects the way our body synthesizes fatty acids and thus reduces the absorption of fats and carbohydrates. Cocoa is also rich in magnesium, which stimulates the fat-burning hormone adiponectin.

9. Legumes

In a diet aimed at accelerating the metabolism, legumes cannot be missing.

Lentils and chickpeas, broad beans and peas, beans, green beans… these are foods low in calories but rich in fiber, vitamins and antioxidantsthe; capable of performing an excellent metabolic function.

10. Drinking (more) water allows you to speed up your metabolism

Last but not leastthe water.

If you’re following proper nutrition and find that your metabolism hasn’t changed at all, then it’s likely the reason dehydration.

A dehydrated body never makes burning fat a priority. Increasing your fluid intake will therefore help you feel better, while also speeding up your metabolic system.

As proof, the fact that a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism demonstrated that drinking the fateful eight glasses of water a day increases metabolic rate by 30%.

