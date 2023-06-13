Home » Bethesda Announces Starfield Trailer Space Exploration High Degree of Freedom- Hong Kong unwire.hk
Technology

Bethesda Announces Starfield Trailer Space Exploration High Degree of Freedom- Hong Kong unwire.hk

by admin
Bethesda Announces Starfield Trailer Space Exploration High Degree of Freedom- Hong Kong unwire.hk

“Starfield” has been quite exciting since the news appeared. Recently, Bethesda Studio finally released a trailer, and more details were released, making everyone look forward to this space exploration game with great freedom.

The background of the new work “Starfield” is the vast universe. Players need to find out the hidden secrets of the universe for human beings. There are more than 1,000 planets to explore. It is said that it took more than 25 years to develop. I believe the content will be quite rich. Although the actual story of the game is still to be announced, they have released a trailer to let everyone feel the atmosphere in the game.

The game will be launched on September 6 this year, supporting Windows PC and Xbox Series X/S, and it will be added to Xbox Game Pass from now on. Microsoft will announce a limited edition Xbox controller and headset at the same time, and they will be available today. The lineup of this new work is huge. If the response is good, I believe it can become another main game series besides “Fallout” and “Elder Scroll”. However, does Bethesda have enough manpower to develop so many major works at the same time (this work took a quarter of a century) production) is another question.

Source: Xbox

latest videos

See also  Nanowar of Steel The Revenge, the video game dedicated to the Roman metal band

You may also like

Agile Robots AG shows future-oriented automation diversity at...

There are surprises for EPOS H3PRO Hybrid headphones...

Port of Hamburg relies on green tech, renewable...

Hi-Fi Rush is getting two new modes, enemies...

DHL parcel carriers no longer have to ring...

AMD Introduces Ryzen PRO 7000 Series Notebook and...

These new features are available starting today

VR glasses compared to the competition

“ROCKMAN X DiVE” Reincarnation of Dirt!Capcom’s Rockman X...

The king of e-sports handhelds is coming! ROG...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy