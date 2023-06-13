Bethesda Announces Starfield Trailer Space Exploration High Degree of Freedom- Hong Kong unwire.hk

“Starfield” has been quite exciting since the news appeared. Recently, Bethesda Studio finally released a trailer, and more details were released, making everyone look forward to this space exploration game with great freedom.



The background of the new work “Starfield” is the vast universe. Players need to find out the hidden secrets of the universe for human beings. There are more than 1,000 planets to explore. It is said that it took more than 25 years to develop. I believe the content will be quite rich. Although the actual story of the game is still to be announced, they have released a trailer to let everyone feel the atmosphere in the game.

The game will be launched on September 6 this year, supporting Windows PC and Xbox Series X/S, and it will be added to Xbox Game Pass from now on. Microsoft will announce a limited edition Xbox controller and headset at the same time, and they will be available today. The lineup of this new work is huge. If the response is good, I believe it can become another main game series besides “Fallout” and “Elder Scroll”. However, does Bethesda have enough manpower to develop so many major works at the same time (this work took a quarter of a century) production) is another question.

