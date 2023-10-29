Spider web make-up for Halloween: Instructions in 5 steps

Halloween can be a great time to experiment with bold and dramatic makeup looks. But if you’re not a fan of looking like a witch, ghost, or zombie (but still want to play around), you can give yourself spider web makeup. You can find out how to do this in just a few steps in this article!

Make up for a spider web – this is how it works in 5 steps

@illamasqua/Instagram

It can be difficult to create Halloween makeup that’s spooky but not shockingly bad. With this step-by-step guide, you can create a spooky spider web makeup look in five easy steps using products you probably already have in your makeup bag. That is how it goes!

Step 1: Use foundation two shades lighter

What: pexels

The trick to keeping your skin looking pale yet pretty is to avoid white face paint and instead use a foundation that’s two shades lighter than what you normally use. Apply foundation to face and neck with a fluffy brush and set with a loose, translucent powder.

Then, apply an ashy or deep brown eyeshadow instead of a traditional bronze shade to your cheekbones, forehead, and bridge of your nose to define your face and make it look extra thin.

Step 2: Define brows & prepare eyelids

What: pexels

For eye makeup that really stands out, start by emphasizing your eyebrows. Use a gel pomade on the brows and line them with an angled brush in thick strokes, making them look large and feathery. A spolie will help you distribute the product evenly.

Then prep your eyelids with concealer and apply it along your lash line as well. Apply a white powder eyeshadow on top.

Step 3: Apply eyeshadow

@illamasqua/Instagram

Next, create dramatic smoky eye makeup in the occasion’s theme colors – black and white. How to do it!

Smudge black eyeshadow under the eyes (to create the appearance of bags) and in the upper inner and outer corners of the eyes. Fill in the center of the eyelids with snow-white eyeshadow. Then line the lower lash line with black eyeliner.

Give your lashes the finishing touch by applying several coats of mascara one after the other. This will both thicken and lengthen your eyelashes.

Step 4: Apply spider web make-up on the cheek…

@illamasqua/Instagram

The main feature of your Halloween look is a spider web on the cheek, which you can draw with the same eyeliner you used in step 3. You can also use a black eyeliner pencil, whichever you prefer, but keep in mind that eyeliner is more permanent and smudge-proof. To make sure the spider web is straight, first draw a large cross in the center of the cheekbone and then a second one next to it, using the center of the first cross as the meeting point. Continue this until you feel your net has enough axes and then start connecting the lines.

… or on the eyes

Of course, if you want, you can apply spider web makeup to your eyes instead of your cheeks. After completing Step 2 and Step 3, do the following:

Outline the top line of your eyelashes with eyeliners. Start at the inner corner of the eye, follow the shape of the tear duct and continue drawing the line up to the outer corner of the eye. This is to lengthen the eyes and give them a more dramatic shape. Begin drawing the spider web-like eyeliner carefully – and no, you don’t have to be a skilled artist to successfully pull off this look for Halloween! Start by drawing a group of small lines and then expand them. Or, if you’re more comfortable, simply draw four long lines with your eyeliner, meeting at the outer edge of the eye. Then simply connect them with small lines in between to create the shape of a spider web.

Finally, apply several coats of tubing mascara or whatever you prefer. To ensure the spider look lasts all evening, spray your face with a make-up setting spray!

Step 5: Create Ombre Lips

Ombre lips are the perfect complement to your eye makeup. Use a silver lipstick in the center of your lips followed by a black one in the corners. Lightly smear both to blend the colors.

