Stabilization process competition FEA intensive medicine of the Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 14 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of doctor/facultative specialist in the area of ​​intensive medicine and 1 position of which correspond to the reserve for people with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, notwithstanding that must prove the functional capacity to carry out the functions deriving from the appointment, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of May 23, 2022.

