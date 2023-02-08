Home Health Stabilization process of the Ib-Salut kitchen assistant competition
Health

Stabilization process of the Ib-Salut kitchen assistant competition

by admin
Stabilization process of the Ib-Salut kitchen assistant competition

Stabilization process of the Ib-Salut kitchen assistant competition

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 10 fixed statutory staff positions in the kitchen assistant category and 1 position of which correspond to the reserve for people with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, notwithstanding that the ability must be proven functional to carry out the functions deriving from the appointment, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of May 23, 2022.

See also  Health: 'PsoPoint', an online dialogue between dermatologists and psoriatic patients, starts again

You may also like

Dyslipidemias: meaning, classification, symptoms and remedies

Balearic Islands Government – Detail of the news

region rejected in all macro-areas

Open Data – Data – Drugs, 50 best-selling...

Bonus update Dear Bills to Sports Collaborators

Diet, you will never lose weight if you...

Drug Collection Day: donations start in over 5,200...

Voice for purpose, to give voice to ALS...

Is banana the fruit of sportsmen? Here is...

ADUC – Health – Article

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy