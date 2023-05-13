Home » STADIATION OF TUMORS Tumors
Health

STADIATION OF TUMORS Tumors

It serves to understand the degree of diffusion of the neoplasm

The expression “having a tumor” has a very wide range of meanings. The severity of the disease, in fact, is closely related to the diffusion of the neoplasm in the body, and the concept of staging is applied to establish its dimensions.
Staging is a schematic, rigorous, and standardized way of describing how large a tumor is and how far it has spread from its original site.
Cancer cells behave very differently from healthy cells. They grow and multiply uncontrollably, without ending their life cycle as and when they should. Thus they form a tumor mass which, unlike healthy tissue, grows without limits, without recognizing boundaries around itself. Furthermore, tumor cells can detach and migrate from the initial mass, reaching through the lymphatic system or blood flow



