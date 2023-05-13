“If You Are the One”: Lovers talk less about “giving up” and learn to reconcile with “the past self”-China Entertainment Network

If you had to choose between love and career, which one would you give up? Tonight (May 13th) “If You Are the One”, a male guest’s emotional experience sparked a heated discussion. The three teachers unanimously suggested that lovers should talk less about “giving up” and more about “joint construction”. Another male guest actually thought that “discipline” is an expression of love for himself. It turned out that this was related to his growth experience of lack of love. Chen Ming couldn’t help feeling: Don’t let the past experience affect your future, and learn to follow the “past”. Myself” reconciliation.

Chen Ming, Huang Lan

Meng Fei

Would you give up your career for love? Talk less about “giving up” and more about “joint construction”

The male guest Ye Jianjie shared his emotional experience on the spot, “I used to have a new media account that was running quite well, but my girlfriend at the time didn’t like too many netizens contacting me, so I closed it; later, she said she wanted to open it. Barbecue restaurant, I immediately agreed, but unfortunately we still broke up, and now I’m on the road of starting a business again.” In the face of love and career, what choice will you make? Female guest Han Xiao said: “My point of view is that the future is very important and love is hard to come by, but the right person will stand by your future, so you don’t have to give up anything in love, especially unreasonable demands. “Chen Xiaoxu said: “I hope that both parties can be themselves in love, and I hope that he can do the career he likes, because only when he has achieved something in a suitable field, can I appreciate him more, and the two of us can last longer.”

Meng Fei suggested that the first thing to do is to clearly distinguish the difference between occupation and career. Occupation can be understood as a way of making a living, relying on one’s own labor to earn money to support the family; career will have a certain idealistic pursuit, full of ideals and yearning, and is spiritual pursued. Compared with a career, it may be relatively easier to give up a career. In addition, when one party makes a major contribution between lovers, the other party’s reaction is very different: one type of people will think that this proves how much you love me; heavy. The three teachers said in unison: “Why do you always have to let the other party give up when you are in love? You should carefully consider whether this kind of giving up can really add points to the relationship between two people, or does one party want to simply test it?” Ask ‘how much are you willing to pay for me’? If you want to have a better relationship, try to say less about ‘can you give up something for me’, and think more about ‘can we build something together, what can we create together’.”

When it comes to the criteria for choosing a spouse, Ye Jianjie hopes to meet a gentle and sweet girl in “If You Are the One”. The female guest Jia Qian insisted on saving the light until the end. Will he be the type that the male guest likes?

Is “discipline” an expression of loving someone?Learn to reconcile with your “past self”

The male guest, Wang Yang, is a head nurse who has learned to “flying needle blood collection” through hard work, which relieved the patient’s pain to the greatest extent. Talking about his relationship experience, he shared: “My ex is like a sugar-coated antibiotic to me. She is very possessive. She will turn over her phone every day and delete all my friends of the opposite sex. It may have something to do with the growing environment Well, I have been short of love since I was a child, so the high-pressure control makes me think it is a kind of preference.” Even in future relationships, Wang Yang still looks forward to meeting a girlfriend who takes care of him all the time. Those who control me care more about me!”

On the stage of “If You Are the One”, many male and female guests with the experience of growing up in single-parent families said: “I hope that the other half can control themselves, and controlling me is the expression of love for me.” Chen Ming said: “A certain period of experience in our life may be Make people sympathetic, but also learn to look at the world from another perspective. It is best not to let the past affect the future, and learn to build a healthier mentality that is in line with the present. People with similar experiences must learn to reshape A firm self, and reconciliation with the past self.” Huang Lan also said warmly: “Everyone’s life may have many nodes, and I hope that more people who come to “If You Are the One” can open new life nodes. I have shared my emotional experience with everyone frankly, and it is also a farewell to the past.”

Meng Fei encouraged Wang Yang: “No matter what you have experienced in the past, you must learn to repair yourself and move forward more bravely in your future life. In addition, falling in love is not to rely on restraint behaviors such as checking posts and flipping mobile phones to keep the other party. Rely on your own charm.” The female guest Du Bing insisted on saving the light until the end, and coincidentally, she is the girl whom the male guest recommended! In the end, can the two successfully hold hands? Tonight (May 13) at 20:30, please pay attention to Jiangsu Satellite TV’s “If You Are the One”!