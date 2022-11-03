Just two months have passed since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III, her heir and new King, already appears tired which, given the age of the new sovereign, makes the subjects very worried.

The new King of England ascends the throne at the venerable age of seventy and certainly facing the commitments that lie ahead will not be easy. The tired appearance of the sovereign therefore worries the subjects who fear for his health.

Surely if there is anyone who has waited a very long time before ascending the throne this is it Charles of Englandeldest son of Elizabeth II who left the crown only this year at the venerable age of 96, leading Charles to ascend the throne at the age of seven, with all the limitations and difficulties that this entails.

So much so that the recent rumors on the new ruler they would like him already tired and perhaps not ready to face the commitments that await him. This is a mass of stress and commitments that, for some, may be too much for the new, too adult, ruler of England.

Yet no one should be more prepared Carlo ad address the commitments of the crown, since he has been preparing for it for several years. The coronation will take place in May 2023, Carlo has not yet actually “worn” the crown that already speaks of his way of being the King and several, among the subjects are already worried.

After all these years of preparation, however, there is only one thing that Carlo probably had not considered, media pressure around the real figure. Yet Carlo, before being King was Crown Prince but above all husband of Diana Spencer from which he separated to be with the woman he had always loved, the current Queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles. Therefore he should also be used to media pressure.

Perhaps the substantial difference between before and after is precisely the presence of Elizabeth II that was a bit da bearing and certainly his was the last word. If many scandals have been stemmed, in short, this thing is also due to her and probably Carlo is not up to her mother to sustain the same pace.

Is King Charles III already in trouble?

Among the subjects of the new Sovereign of England there are already those who think about the future and believe that the most suitable to carry out this delicate task are William and Kate, younger and certainly stronger. There are very delicate issues at stake, one of these, not to be underestimated is the thorny question of violence against minors in which the King’s brother would be involved, Andrea.

Let’s not forget the son too Harry who for one reason or another is always at the center of media attention along with his wife Meghan Markle. In support of all this there are also financial scandals, for example that of the buying and selling of securities through associations in his name.

Another issue that adds to the cauldron of things to take into account is the British political situation with the energy crisis and the Commonwealth countries demanding independence. It seems that someone inside Buckingham Palace has revealed to the newspapers “The King has collapsed”, a phrase that suggests that Carlo is already in trouble to the point that his subjects are already hoping for the future and in the figures of the more suitable William and Kate.

The same person who spoke of the collapse of Charles III later added that the new King “He is tired and panicked by what awaits him as King”. Camilla herself, according to the same source, would be equally worried and would have said: “it’s too much for him”.