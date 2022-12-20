An employee of AsuFc, the University Health Authority of Friuli Centrale has been reported for theft of medicines and medical devices. This morning the Nas carabinieri, who in the meantime had received some reports about it, went to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine where the man works as a social and health worker.

Subjected to a search, he was found in possession of drugs and medical devices worth 500 euros.

The general director of AsuFc, Denis Caporale, not having sufficient information available on the episode, preferred not to comment on the news.