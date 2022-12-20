Fujian Provincial Rehabilitation Hospital has set up a fever clinic to facilitate people to seek medical treatment nearby (photo by Feng Chuanye, reporter from Dongnan.com)

Huada Street Community Health Service Center has set up a fever clinic on one side of the center (photo by Feng Chuanye, reporter from Dongnan Net)

Gudong Street Community Health Service Center has set up a separate entrance on the north side of the center, which is separated from the original clinic area and vaccination (Photographed by Southeast Net reporter Feng Chuanye)

Southeast China News, December 20th (our reporter Feng Chuanye) Community health service centers have set up fever clinics, and residents and friends can seek medical treatment nearby. The reporter found through visits that many medical institutions and community health centers that had not previously set up fever clinics in the urban area of ​​Fuzhou have opened fever clinics. This measure also greatly facilitates the masses to seek medical treatment, provides diagnosis, treatment and medication services for patients with suspected symptoms of the new crown, and builds the first line of defense for the first diagnosis at the grassroots level.

During the visit, the reporter learned that the reporter saw at the Fujian Provincial Rehabilitation Hospital that the entrance to the fever clinic was opened on the other side of the hospital, which was separated from the hospital gate. Seen at the Gudong Street Community Health Service Center, the fever clinic here is located on the north side of the center, with a separate entrance, separated from the vaccination and original diagnosis and treatment areas. Huada Street Community Health Service Center has set up a tent at the entrance of the fever clinic on the side of the center to facilitate people to wait in line. All fever clinics are open 24 hours a day, and many community health service centers have opened consultation telephone lines to provide health consultation, medication guidance, physical cooling guidance, and psychological comfort for patients with fever at home. When going to the fever clinic, the patient needs to wear a mask all the way, and actively cooperate with the pre-examination and triage staff to measure body temperature and detect the new crown antigen. With the guidance of the on-site staff, please keep a distance from others during the waiting period.

Fuzhou set up 262 fever clinics to further improve the ability to receive patients

According to the report of the Fuzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission, currently Fuzhou has set up 262 fever clinics (consulting rooms), basically realizing that all second-level and above hospitals in the city have opened fever clinics, and all township health centers and community health service centers have set up fever clinics; Grass-roots medical staff carry out online and offline training to further improve their ability to receive patients. At the same time, the Fuzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission monitors and summarizes the data of fever clinics in the city every day, and analyzes and judges citizens’ medical needs according to the trend of data changes. In the next step, Fuzhou will strengthen manpower and extend service hours to meet the medical needs of citizens.

Grassroots medical and health institutions will also fully provide medical consultation services and psychological assistance services to people who are isolated at home through various methods such as establishing community service WeChat groups and providing 24-hour health consultation telephones. City and county designated hospitals will also open 24-hour health service hotlines to provide medical consultation services for the masses.

Aiming at the weak link in medical care, Fuzhou fills in the short board in this way

The first is to accelerate the expansion of fever clinics and consulting rooms, and implement a plan to double the capacity of receiving patients. By expanding areas, increasing clinics, and increasing medical personnel, etc., the service supply of fever clinics and consulting rooms will be expanded.

The second is to establish a resource emergency coordination and segmentation mechanism for fever clinics (consulting rooms). A commando team of 400 people will be formed at the city and county levels. State and full-load operation, formulate contingency plans to ensure the patient’s demand for nearby medical treatment to the greatest extent.

The third is to strengthen the guarantee of medical services for key populations, formulate the “Health Service Flowchart for Key Populations of the New Crown”, and use red, yellow, and green marks for the elderly over 65 years old according to different risks, and carry out color-coded and graded services. Formulate the Flowchart for Classified and Classified Treatment of Patients Infected with New Coronavirus, and clarify the medical treatment process and referral mechanism for children, pregnant women, hemodialysis, tumor radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and other special medical treatment, so as to keep the bottom line of safety. Formulate the “Expert Guidance Opinions on Clinical Medication Interactions in the Treatment of New Coronary Pneumonia in the Elderly” to analyze the interaction between medications for the elderly with COVID-19 and medications for underlying diseases, and provide reference for clinical treatment in medical and health institutions.