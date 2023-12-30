Home » El Salvador will hold a New Year’s mega parade for the first time
El Salvador will hold a New Year’s mega parade for the first time

The Ministry of Culture announced that the country will hold a New Year’s mega parade for the first time accompanied by the El Salvador Band, which is made up of 600 children and young people.

This parade will be on January 1, 2024, which will begin at 4:00 pm, in which it is also contemplated that there will be a light show.

The tour will start from the Divino Salvador del Mundo square, until reaching the Gerardo Barrios civic square, in the Historic Center of San Salvador.

For this event, the ministry announced the closure of streets starting at 5:30 pm. The arteries that will close will be the following:

Rubén Dario 1st South Avenue Between 4th and 1st South Avenue

