Concerns about the ban of books in Florida schools | News today

After the prohibition of a long list of literary works in schools by law known as “Parental Rights in Education” and HB 1467, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has been under fire, not only in the United States, but across the world. This has led to the controversial banning of books such as “The House of the Spirits,” “breaking latest news of a Death Foretold,” and “Kafka on the Shore” in schools located within the state. The heated debate has raised questions about the freedom of education and access to literature in schools.

The law, put into effect in July 2022, requires schools to maintain an online database with information on all the works housed on their shelves to identify “inappropriate content.” This controversial move has sparked heavy backlash, with photographs circulating of libraries being taped up and plastic-wrapped to prevent students from accessing these banned works.

This move is seen as an affront to the freedom of both education and access to literature in schools. The ban has already led to the removal of titles such as “Beyond Winter,” “The House of the Spirits” by Isabel Allende, and “Kafka on the Shore” by Haruki Murakami from school libraries.

The scope of the ban is vast, including classics like “Madame Bovary” by Gustave Flaubert whose novel sparked a trial back in January 1857. The ban also extends to works of Gabriel García Márquez including “breaking latest news of a Death Foretold” and “Love in the Time of Cholera.”

Debating the ban, Sandra Ximena Avendaño, a social communicator and transpersonal therapist, emphasized the importance of open and sincere connections with children, stating that it is crucial for children to have an environment where open dialogue can take place, rather than hiding certain realities from them entirely.

The move has also raised concerns among teachers who worry about the possible legal ramifications, with suggestions that providing access to these banned works may be considered a felony, sparking concerns about potential accusations and the impact on their ability to carry out their teaching responsibilities.

Organizations like PEN America have condemned the move, citing fundamental constitutional freedoms being violated. The banning of these literary works has been labeled as one of the worst waves of censorship in decades, with more than 5,800 books banned since 2021.

The move has garnered international attention, raising questions about the impact of censorship, the freedom of education, and access to literature in schools. The ban has led to heated discussions and widespread criticism, including concern for the impact of restricting access to essential literary works on children’s learning and the promotion of reading habits.

