08:10 Movements on blocks and reaction of 0.028 for Jorge Urena.

08:08 False start, simply a yellow card will be given.

08:05 Kevin Mayer, second in the standings before this test, has the best personalities, the transalpine must take advantage of this test to get close to the lead.

08:02 Skotheim wins the first series in 08 ″ 06, just a cent from his PB and risks further extending the standings, 969 points for him.

08:00 Athletes on the starting blocks!

07:58 Italy is currently leading the medal table with two golds and two silvers, in the afternoon there will be a way to enrich the loot.

07:55 We will leave in exactly 5 minutes, everything is ready for this last day!

07:52 On the other hand, the following will start in the second: Ondrej Kopecky, Kevin Mayer, Hans-Christian Hausenberg, Jorge Urena, Makenson Gletty and Risto Lillemets.

07:49 These are the names of the athletes at the start of the first heat of the 60m hurdles of the heptathlon: Tim Nowak, Marcus Nilsson, Manuel Eitel, Kal Kazmirek and Sander Skotheim.

07:46 Italy present in the morning only in the 60m hurdles with Paolo Dal Molin, Lorenzo Simonelli, Hassane Fofana and Elisa Maria Di Lazzaro.

07:43 The morning program includes heats of the 60m hurdles and pole vault of the men’s heptathlon, semi-finals of the men’s and women’s 60m hurdles, final of the men’s long jump and final of the women’s high jump.

07:40 After yesterday’s fantastic day, with Ceccarelli’s gold and the two agents of Jacobs and Derkach, Italy wants to end on a high note with more medals.

07:37 Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE on the fourth and final day of the 2023 European Indoor Athletics Championships.

EUROPEAN INDOOR ATHLETICS MEDALS 2023

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text of the fourth and final day of the 2023 European Indoor Athletics Championships. The last titles are awarded in Istanbul with Italy who will be hunting for medals again after yesterday’s sensational day.

After the double in the 60 meters with the surprising victory of Samuele Ceccarelli over Marcell Jacobs and the silver of Dariya Derkach in the triple jump, the Italian team is hunting for the last medals on the final day of these European Indoor Championships in which 13 titles will be awarded starting in the morning with the men’s long jump and women’s high jump, ending with the men’s and women’s 60m hurdles.

Italy will be present in the men’s high with Marco Fassinotti e Christian Falocchiin the auction with Claudio Stecchi who will hunt for a prestigious result such as Catalin Tecuceanu (in the company of Simone Barontini) in the 800 meters. We will then Larissa Iapichino in the feminine long, Eloisa Leather in the 800 meters, Paul Dal Molin, Lorenzo Simonelli, Hassane Fofana ed Elisa Maria DiLazzaro in the semifinals of the 60 hurdles.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE text of the fifth and final day of the 2023 European Indoor Athletics Championships. The morning session will start at 8 am Italian time (10 am local time in Istanbul) and then resume at 5.05 pm Italian time (7.05 pm in Turkey) for the final part of the programme. Good continuation with ours Direct text in real time.

