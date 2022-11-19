Home Health Still fresh eggs contaminated with salmonella: brand and batches not to be consumed
Health

Additional eggs were recalled due to the presence of Salmonella enteritidis. These are those of category A from cage breeding of the Ovotri poultry farm. If you have bought them, check the lot

A terrible tradition

A few days ago we reported that some batches of fresh eggs L and XL of the Copav brand had been recalled by the company itself as they were contaminated by Salmonella enteritidis. Read also: Salmonella in fresh eggs: the brand and the batches not to be consumed

Now the alert has extended to another brand of egg in which the same bacterium has been found. The ministry reported yesterday the medium class A eggs from cage breeding of the Ovotri poultry farm.

The recall concerns eggs sold in packs of 6, produced by the Ovotri Srl poultry farm in the factory in via S. Pietro 3 in Caldarola (Macerata), which bear the following lots and expiration dates:

  • 141122A – expiration date 11/14/2022 (therefore already passed at the time of publication of the alert)
  • 181122A – expiry date 11/18/2022
  • 251122A – expiry date 11/25/2022

The reason for the recall reads:

Positive finding of Salmonella Enteritidis on official sampling of laying hens faeces performed by ASUR Area Vasta 2 on 27-10-22 cod. all. 036AN089 Test report no. 85652 of 05/11/22.

If you have purchased eggs of this brand, immediately check the batch and if it matches do not consume them but take them back to the store for a refund.

Read all our food alerts.

Source: Ministry of Health

