- Stop “digital” prescriptions of drugs from January. Family doctors alert TG2000
- Covid, electronic prescriptions expire at the end of the year: “The government extends the rule”. Schillaci: mask obligation in hospital until spring Courier Rome
- Recipes of medicines, from January no prescription via email or message. Doctors and pharmacists: “We want… the Republic
- Milleproroghe: the one-year extension for digital recipes arrives ANSA Agency
- See full coverage on Google News
See also The discontent of family doctors rises. Fimmg: “From the Green Pass to Pnrr we try to make general medicine disappear. Patience over "